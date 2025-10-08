Bridgerton star joins BBC's 'high-stakes' 5-part thriller with Downton Abbey actor

India Amarteifio, the star of Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte, has been cast in the BBC's upcoming thriller, The Rapture – and it sounds like a must-watch. The five-part series, which is adapted from Liz Jensen's bestselling novel, is set in a heatwave and follows a forensic psychologist working at a psychiatric hospital where she meets a 17-year-old convicted murderer who claims to be innocent. Ruth Madeley (Doctor Who, Then Barbara Met Alan) also stars alongside Downton Abbey's Stephen Campbell Moore and Gavin and Stacey's Ruth Jones in the drama, which is currently being filmed in Wales.

As a huge thriller fan, I'm definitely putting The Rapture on my watchlist. The show not only boasts a great cast, including Queen Charlotte breakout star India Amarteifio and Gavin and Stacey's Ruth Jones, but the plot sounds timely and gripping. Plus, the BBC have an impressive track record when it comes to thrillers, so I've got high hopes for this one. Keep reading to find out more.

India Amarteifio plays 17-year-old Bethany Krall

What is The Rapture about?

Adapted from Liz Jensen's novel of the same name and penned by Bryony Kimmings (Last Christmas) and Rebecca Manley (Breaking the Mould), the series is billed as a "high-stakes thriller which crackles with danger" and is set against the backdrop of a heatwave, with protestors on the streets. The story follows forensic psychologist Gabs Fox, who starts a new job at a high-security psychiatric hospital where she meets 17-year-old Bethany Krall.

© Joanne Warren Ruth Madeley stars in the series

The synopsis continues: "Bethany was convicted of murdering her mother but claims she is innocent. She is estranged from her father Leonard, who is the charismatic leader of an influential religious movement. Bethany tells Gabs that she has psychic powers and can predict the future - but what will it take for Gabs to believe her? And if Bethany didn't kill her mother, then who did?"

WATCH: Have you seen Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Leading star Ruth, who is also executive producing the show, described the drama as a "powerful and vibrant series". "The Rapture is an incredibly special project to me and I'm thrilled to be Executive Producing the series alongside such a fantastic team and bringing accessibility to the forefront of production," she said.

Who stars in The Rapture?

Ruth Madeley and India Amarteifio lead the cast as Gabs Fox and Bethany Krall, respectively. They're joined by Sam Hazeldine (The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Slow Horses) as Leonard, alongside Jack Farthing (Rain Dogs, Spencer), Iwan Rheon (Those About to Die, Game of Thrones), Stephen Campbell Moore (Downton Abbey, Masters of the Air) and Lisa Palfrey (Sex Education, Cobra).

Stephen Campbell Moore also stars in the thriller

Rounding out the cast are Siena Kelly (Black Mirror, Domino Day), Naby Dakhil (House of David, Messiah), Richard Elis (The Pact, Creisis), Dean Rehman (The Kite Runner, Until I Kill You), Robert Rhodes (28 Years Later, House of the Dragon) and Ruth Jones (Gavin & Stacey, Stella).

A release date has yet to be announced. The series, which is a Mammoth Screen production, will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.