Everything to know about Escape to the Country's Sonali Shah – from career to family and life off-screen

Sonali Shah is a regular face on BBC's Escape to the Country, providing expert knowledge and support for hopeful house-hunters looking for their ideal property in the British countryside. Alongside presenting, the star is also known for hosting the Sunday Breakfast show on Magic Radio and appearing regularly on ITV's Lorraine and Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch. With a jam-packed schedule and many strings to her bow, the 45-year-old has had quite an impressive career. Keep scrolling for all you need to know about the journalist and presenter…

Sonali Shah's career before Escape to the Country

Before establishing a beloved presence on the hit property show, Sonali began her career working in radio as part of the BBC World Service as a producer in 2002. She then went on to front radio shows such as Weekend Business and Wake Up to Money on BBC 5 Live. By 2006, Sonali was working for Newsround as a relief presenter on weekends and evenings, but eventually became a presenter for the main show in 2008.

© BBC/Naked West/Fremantle Sonali started her career in radio

The broadcaster has also reported in the sports industry, having presented the BBC coverage for the Commonwealth Games and the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Fun fact: Sonali trained as a dancer for over ten years, and even competed with former Strictly Come Dancing champion and fellow BBC star Ore Oduba for 2013's Let's Dance for Comic Relief.

Sonali's move into TV

Sonali became a presenter for Escape to the Country in 2014 and has been a familiar face on the lifestyle show since, joining the likes of Alistair Appleton, Jules Hudson, Kicki Chapman and Briony May Williams. It's not the only show she's now known for; Sonali has also presented Crimewatch and the National Lottery Draws, which she started in 2015.

Speaking on her 12-year anniversary of working on Escape to the Country, Sonali said: "This month marks 12 years since I started on the show. So, it's my 12 year anniversary," according to Devon Life. "You never think you're going to be in any job for 12 years, right? But I think it's one of those things, the same reason why people love it as part of their daily lives is kind of why. Every time I think, oh, should I go and do something else? It's like, no, actually, this is the best job in telly because I get to help someone find a home."

Sonali's family life off-screen

Sonali grew up in London with her parents, who emigrated from India, and with her brother Amal. She married her husband, Adarsh, in 2008 and they have two children together: nine-year-old son Rafi and twelve-year-old daughter Ariana. The presenter mostly keeps her family life private, but Sonali did share this gorgeous selfie of her with her daughter Ariana when she was a newborn from 2014.

© BBC/Naked West/Fremantle Sonali has been on Escape to the Country since 2014

The mum-of-two captioned the photo: "I took this photo almost 7 years ago... Ariana used to sleep on my shoulder... now she rests her head on my shoulder when she stands so tall next to little ol' me. My mum is right, there's nothing quite like having a daughter."

Chatting to Baby Magazine when Ariana was a toddler, Sonali said: "I know it’s a cliché expression, but life as a mum is the ultimate rollercoaster – especially because I’m a working mum."

Catch Sonali on Escape to the Country, which next airs on Monday 13 October at 3pm on BBC One.