Meet I Escaped to the Country's Sonali Shah's family 

Is Sonali Shah married?

Sonali tied the knot with her husband Adarsh back in May 2008 and wore two gorgeous outfits for the special day. Chatting to the Express about her look, she said: "I spent two weeks in Mumbai and designed them myself. Saris are the closest things I have to couture."

Sonali, Ardarsh and the family recently celebrated odd sock day

Does Sonali Shah have children?

Sonali and Ardarsh share two children, seven-year-old Ariana and four-year-old Rafi. The presenter mostly keeps her family life private, but she did also share recently share a throwback photo of herself with daughter Ariana when she was a newborn, almost seven years ago.

Sonali with Ariana as a baby

The mum-of-two captioned the photo: "I took this photo almost 7 years ago... Ariana used to sleep on my shoulder... now she rests her head on my shoulder when she stands so tall next to little ol' me. My mum is right, there's nothing quite like having a daughter."

Chatting to Baby Magazine when Ariana was a toddler, Sonali said: "I know it’s a cliché expression but life as a mum is the ultimate rollercoaster – especially because I’m a working mum.

"It’s a true mix of manic moments when I’m rushing around trying to drop Ariana off to one of her grandmothers before going to work and magic moments when I am able to sit back, take a breath and appreciate my lot in life."

The presenter shared a snap of Rafi horseriding

She added that she gets help from both hers and Ardarsh's parents, saying: "Ariana loves spending time at their houses and sleeping over, which makes my life easier when I’m away filming away for Escape to the Country. I honestly don’t know how I would cope without my brilliant mother and mother-in-law."

