BBC viewers binge-watching 'perfect' 6-part drama – hailing it a 'gem of a series'

BBC viewers who tuned into Aimee Lou Wood's romantic drama Film Club have hailed the "perfect" show a "gem of a series," with many binge-watching all six episodes in one go. Film Club marks Aimee's writing debut alongside Ralph Davis and follows her character, Evie, who runs a Friday night film club with her friends while recovering from a “wobble” that’s left her housebound for six months. Leading the show, Aimee is joined by Suranne Jones, Nabhaan Rizwan and Adolescence star Owen Cooper.

Having binged the series myself, I'm not at all surprised to see other viewers loving this cosy romantic drama. Not only is it penned by the fantastic Aimee Lou Wood and Ralph Davis, but it also evokes the charm of old-school rom-coms like When Harry Met Sally. If you're after an easy watch that’ll give you the warm and fuzzies, Film Club is definitely worth tuning into. Keep scrolling to find out what viewers are saying about the brilliant new series.

© BBC/Gaumont/Ben Blackall Aimee Lou Wood, Suranne Jones and Liv Hill all star TV viewers react to the series It's safe to say the new show has been a hit with fans, with one person declaring: "[The whole thing was perfect." Taking to the comments, one person wrote: "Just binged-watched all the episodes but the last one, so I will have something for tomorrow! What a gem of a series," while another added: "Omg I binged-watched the whole series last night! Such a beautifully written series, I laughed, cried and was totally rooting for Evie to see how boss she is! Ace cast – loved it all, will be rewatching it."

WATCH: Film Club Official Trailer

© BBC/Gaumont/Ben Blackall Aimee wrote and directed the show Meanwhile a third commented on the themes explored by Aimee's character, Evie: "I've been wanting more shows and films about agoraphobia… It’s so comforting to see something I struggle with represented on TV."

© BBC/Gaumont/Ben Blackall Mother and daughter duo Evie and Suz What to expect from Film Club Starring Aimee Lou Wood (Daddy Issues, Sex Education, The White Lotus) and Nabhaan Rizwan (1917, Informer), the heartwarming series follows Evie as she hosts a weekly film club in her mum’s garage, transforming the space to match each movie theme and settling in to watch it with her best friend Noa (Nabhaan).

© BBC/Gaumont/Ben Blackall Noa and Evie The official synopsis continues: "As the series starts, Evie hasn't left the house in six months after a 'wobble' and tonight at film club, things are different – Noa's got big news. "A dream job is taking him across the other side of the country, and for the first time, Evie and Noa are forced to consider that they might be more than just friends.

© BBC/Gaumont/Ben Blackall Have you watched Film Club yet? "As the new trailer shows, Evie is navigating this amongst the eccentricity of her family home with fiercely loving single mum Suz (Suranne Jones), sister Izzie (Liv Hill), handsome boyfriend/man of the house Josh (Adam Long) and her frustrating neighbour Callum (Owen Cooper)."



All six episodes of Film Club are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.