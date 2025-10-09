The Celebrity Traitors fans give their verdict on 'chaos' first episode – and we can't help but agree

Warning: spoilers lie ahead for The Celebrity Traitors…

Viewers who tuned into the BBC's highly anticipated first episode of The Celebrity Traitors have already given their verdict on the series after what can only be described as a "chaotic" opener – and we can't help but agree. It felt so good to return to the gloomy Scottish setting of Ardross Castle, where the ever-cunning Claudia Winkleman selected her traitors: Cat Burns, Jonathan Ross and Alan Carr. The debut saw the 19 celebrity contestants quite literally dig their own graves in a frantic search for a shield, before tackling their first challenge – dragging a giant Trojan horse through a series of obstacles.

The Celebrity Traitors has been the talk of the HELLO! office this morning – and I've already heard people saying: "Alan Carr had me dying laughing!" Expectations for this spin-off were sky-high, but judging by the first episode, it's safe to say it's an absolute must-watch.

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Claudia chose her traitors Fans give their verdict on the debut episode After Cat, Jonathan and Alan were chosen as traitors, it didn't take long for viewers to flood social media with their reactions – and one pick in particular had everyone talking.

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Alan was chosen as a traitor "The chaos of Alan Carr as a Traitor is already giving me life and my TV highlight of the year. Especially if they keep showing us him stalking the corridors of the castle in darkness like the Hunchback of Notre Dame," said one person. Another added: "Alan Carr being a traitor is, and I'm not being the least bit dramatic, the best thing that's ever happened to me," while a third penned: "Alan Carr as a traitor… we are about to watch the most iconic TV yet." Judging by the first epic episode, I can't help but agree with viewers calling it "TV gold already."

WATCH: Celebrity Traitors Teaser

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry The contestants completed their first challenge Alan's most iconic moments so far I must admit, I had high hopes for this first episode – but Alan Carr exceeded every expectation. Despite telling Claudia he wanted to be a traitor, Alan immediately started sweating after receiving the poke of death from the host. "I feel sick," he said. "It's the worst secret ever and it's just burning me, I'm so nervous."

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Cat kept her cool after receiving her cloak Watching him fidget down the corridor in his traitor's cloak was comedy gold. "I've had to have my cloak taken out because I'm so fat," he joked when meeting his fellow traitors Cat and Jonathan in the turret.



© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Jonathan might be one to watch What do the celebrities win? While the usual format sees the Faithfuls and Traitors compete for the prize pot themselves, this celebrity edition sees the stars go head to head for up to £100,000, which will be donated to a charity of their choice.

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry The Cast of The Celebrity Traitors Who is in The Celebrity Traitors? Battling it out in the castle are: Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church, Clare Balding, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Jonathan Ross, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Niko Omilana, Paloma Faith, Ruth Codd, Stephen Fry, Tameka Empson and Tom Daley.

The Celebrity Traitors airs on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 9pm.