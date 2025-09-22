Savannah Guthrie can't contain her excitement over Hoda Kotb's triumphant Today return

Hoda Kotb may have said goodbye to the Today show in January after 17 years with the program, but the mother of two hasn't left the show behind for good. Hoda will return to our screens on Tuesday to celebrate the launch of her book, Jump and Find Joy, much to the delight of her former co-stars, Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. "You'll want to come back tomorrow," Craig told viewers on Monday's episode. "Something to look forward to. Hoda is back."

"Not for good," he clarified. "You're still stuck with me. But Hoda, she will be here to talk about a really special project: her new book, Jump and Find Joy. It's all about embracing change in every season of life. She's gonna be here to talk about it tomorrow." Savannah, who is a close friend of Hoda's, exclaimed that "it will be good to catch up with [her]."

The 61-year-old's new book, set for release on September 23, explores Hoda's relationship with change. "In her quest to better understand change and how to work with (not against) it, Hoda relies on her reporting instincts to investigate how change works, who is approaching it with grace, and what she can apply to her own life and share with others," read the synopsis.

"Jump and Find Joy combines the wisdom of change experts, insights from the latest work on resilience, and deeply personal stories from celebrities and inspirational people in our own communities. From small shifts in daily routines to major leaps of faith, Hoda shows why change isn't to be feared but celebrated…and how each of us can thrive in the midst of changes we'll inevitably face ourselves."

Hoda announced the exciting new project in March, revealing in a video message to her fans why she was inspired to write the book. "Everybody in their life, at one point, stands on the edge of something and says, 'Should I jump? Should I try? Should I go for it?'" she said. "And I felt that way about the Today show, and I was terrified to even think about jumping."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Savannah announced Hoda's return to the show

The book will include interviews from "different people who [Hoda has] loved and respected and admired who have been afraid to do something and have done it," including Viola Davis. The TV personality exited the Today show in January, citing the need to be more present in her daughters' daily lives. She shares Haley, eight, and Hope, six, with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

© Getty Images Hoda will grace our screens on Tuesday September 23

During a Today appearance on September 9 to highlight the incredible actions of a NYC gym teacher, Hoda shared a life update with her former co-hosts. "Everything's great. My kids are in 3rd grade and 1st grade. I now wake up at 5:30 [a.m.]," she explained. "I feel really good. My little business is doing its thing. I've got a new book. It's just a different life, but it's funny how easily you can find yourself starting something new."

© Instagram She left the show to spend more time with her young daughters

Hoda will embark on a book tour in September and October, hitting five cities to spread the word about Jump and Find Joy. Fans can expect a sweet Today reunion in Greenwich, Connecticut, with Jenna Bush Hager slated to host the event.