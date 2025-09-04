Savannah Guthrie calls out TODAY co-star Craig Melvin for neglecting hosting duties for this reason

Savannah Guthrie shared a surprising revelation about her TODAY co-star, Craig Melvin, during a recent episode of the show. The NBC anchors were joined by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in Studio 1A to discuss the possibility of moving the Super Bowl to Presidents Day weekend. However, Savannah playfully revealed that her co-host has a cheeky habit of taking the day off work every year after the big game. The topic arose as Craig told Roger that "NFL fans would love to not have to go to work the day after the Super Bowl".

"Just wanted you to know that Craig always takes the Monday off," said Savannah. "But Americans want to as well." In an attempt to defend himself, Craig replied, "Correct." "At what point do we start to see the Super Bowl on President's Day weekend?" he asked Roger. The NFL Commissioner then went on to explain the likelihood of the Super Bowl eventually aligning with the holiday.

"I think if you went to an 18 week regular season that would probably occur," he shared. "It is possible somewhere in the calendar, could happen before that just because of the calendar, the way it lays out. But I think 18 weeks would get you to that point and I think would be a great, a really great move."

© NBC Savannah made a revelation about her co-star, Craig

"If you're a betting man, do you think that's where we're headed?" asked Savannah. However, Roger proceeded to shut down the TODAY star's question. "I don't bet, Savannah. But, I do think it makes sense for a lot of reasons," he replied.

© NBC NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appeared on the show

Craig Melvin's career

During an interview with Garden and Gun, Craig opened up about his career in journalism. The NBC anchor shared his thoughtful approach to storytelling – one rooted in authenticity and empathy – which has been key to building a strong bond with his viewers. "I’ve always gone out of my way – deliberately – to make sure that all relevant voices get heard," he explained.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Craig opened up about his career

"And I think there’s value in that. I think one of the reasons people don’t trust us as much as they did when we were growing up is because we kind of stopped doing that." He continued: "I’m a work in progress and I’ll never be the person that most people think that I am." Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin have been co-hosting TODAY together since the start of 2025, following Hoda Kotb's departure from the long-running show.