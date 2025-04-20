Gareth Malone's private off-screen life with wife and rarely-seen kids

As the most famous choirmaster in Britain, it's no surprise that Gareth Malone has become a staple on our television screens, appearing in everything from MasterChef and The Great British Bake Off to his own shows. This Easter, he's back with a brand new show: Gareth Malone's Messiah.

A sequel to Malone's Easter Passion from last year, the two-parter documentary follows Gareth as he coaches eight people with decent singing voices but no classical training to sing Handel's Messiah.

Gareth has been in the spotlight since 2007, with his BBC Two reality series The Choir, but he's mostly kept his life off-screen incredibly private. Want to find out more about the musician? Scroll down for more…

Who is Gareth Malone married to?

Gareth Malone has been happily married to his wife Becky, an English teacher, for around fifteen years.

© PA Images via Getty Images Gareth Malone and his wife Becky have been married for around 15 years

Though the couple have kept details of how they met and their wedding private, it seems that they got married very shortly before he embarked on his then-most ambitious project, The Choir: Military Wives, in 2011.

Gareth and Becky had only just settled into their new North London home, where they live to this day, when they moved to Devon for nine months for the project, according to MailOnline.

© David M. Benett Gareth Malone says that his wife Becky keeps him 'down to earth'

He has occasionally opened up about their incredibly sweet and supportive dynamic, telling the MailOnline in 2012: "I talk through every decision I make with my wife. It's great to have a sounding board, a best friend to tell me, 'No, you're being an absolute [expletive]!' when it's necessary."

The choirmaster continued: "She approves every song choice, every idea, every outfit, every haircut. Everything."

Gareth and Becky's kids

The beautiful couple have three children: Esther, 14, Gilbert, 11, and Dvora, 5. However, they have chosen to keep the kids out of the limelight, obscuring their faces on the rare occasions on which the doting parents do share photographs of them.

Gareth has spoken about trying to balance his work with his family life, telling Radio Times that he endured a "complete nightmare" while sharing a room with his then-18-month-old at the same time as working on musical projects.

He said: "I'd been planning to have a studio built in the garden for three years. I wanted a soundproof music room so that not only would I not disturb the neighbours but they wouldn't disturb me – kids screaming, people mowing their lawns."

It seems that Gareth will be spending a little more time with his family for the foreseeable future, telling The Times last week: "I've scraped together enough money to have a few months off. So you could say my next project is doing the ironing, taking the kids to school and a bit of writing."