You're wasting your Netflix subscription if you haven't binged these 5 shows

After a long day, it's all too easy to fall back on the same old comfort show when you finally curl up on the sofa with a cuppa. In fact, research shows that around 60% of our TV time is spent rewatching familiar favourites – or catching up on older series for the first time. While many of us revert to our trusted favourites, either to avoid disappointment or to stimulate a sense of cosy comfort, there's a whole host of amazing Netflix shows out there that you might be missing out on. So, combining Rotten Tomatoes scores with insight from HELLO!'s top TV experts, we’ve rounded up seven unmissable series you need to start bingeing – before you waste another evening scrolling!
1/5
Stranger Things
If you love a bit of '80s nostalgia, Stranger Things is the perfect pick – and with a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score, it's safe to say it's a crowd-pleaser. Starring Winona Ryder and David Harbour, and launching the careers of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, the show is the perfect mix of sci-fi, mystery and suspense.
The synopsis reads: "Stranger Things kicks off on Nov. 6, 1983, when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) vanishes and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) escapes from Hawkins National Laboratory. Over the next week, Will’s mom, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), his friends, and Hawkins’s Chief of Police Jim Hopper (David Harbour) search for him, uncover the conspiracies of Hawkins Lab, and banish the season’s primary monster back to the Upside Down. The finale jumps forward to Christmas, teasing loose threads and lingering danger for Season 2."
2/5
Nobody Wants This
Cruising at a stellar 95% Rotten Tomatoes score, this romcom has won over both critics and viewers. The romantic chemistry between leads Kristen Bell and Adam Brody is truly unmatched, and the relationship between Joanne and her sister Morgan never fails to remind me of my own sister.
For those yet to watch the series, here's the official synopsis: "An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party. When they walk out – together – the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families – including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons)."
3/5
Bridgerton
One of the most beloved period dramas on Netflix (and backed by an 84% Rotten Tomatoes score), Bridgerton is perfect for anyone craving romance, scandal and the perfect orchestral covers of pop songs. As a proud Bridgerton fan who's been watching since its original lockdown debut (cue several painfully awkward silences with my parents), I can confidently say season two contains some of the finest yearning ever committed to TV. And with season four officially on the way, there’s no better time for a rewatch.
Set in London's Regency era, the series charts the noble Bridgerton family, made up of eight siblings – Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth – navigating the world of love, friendships and rivalry. The synopsis continues: "As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises."
4/5
Heartstopper
This heartfelt show has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score out of all of our picks, sitting at an almost-perfect 98%. Whether it's the stellar cast (including appearances from Olivia Colman and Johnathan Bailey), the charming storyline or the endearing humour, Heartstopper is like a hug in TV form – and very worthy of your time.
The synopsis reads: "Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self-discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves."
5/5
Dept Q
This one's a standout for HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris, who said: "Dept. Q is the best series I've watched this year so far. The gritty, compelling crime drama has everything you want from a detective series: a gripping plot with twists and turns that keep you guessing, an engaging lead detective and clever writing. I am so excited to see what writer Scott Frank has in store for DCI Morck and the team in season two."
Earning an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the show's logline reads: "DCI Carl Morck heads up the maverick Dept. Q from the basement of an Edinburgh police station. Charged with cases previously deemed unsolvable, this darkly humorous, propulsive show delivers all the pleasures of a procedural, taking us into the complex mysteries not just of the cases but of the detectives themselves."