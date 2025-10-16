You're wasting your Netflix subscription if you haven't binged these 5 shows

If you love a bit of '80s nostalgia, Stranger Things is the perfect pick – and with a 92% Rotten Tomatoes score, it's safe to say it's a crowd-pleaser. Starring Winona Ryder and David Harbour, and launching the careers of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, the show is the perfect mix of sci-fi, mystery and suspense.

The synopsis reads: "Stranger Things kicks off on Nov. 6, 1983, when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) vanishes and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) escapes from Hawkins National Laboratory. Over the next week, Will’s mom, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), his friends, and Hawkins’s Chief of Police Jim Hopper (David Harbour) search for him, uncover the conspiracies of Hawkins Lab, and banish the season’s primary monster back to the Upside Down. The finale jumps forward to Christmas, teasing loose threads and lingering danger for Season 2."