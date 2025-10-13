Bridgerton fans declare Netflix's Season 4 announcement 'the greatest news of the year' – here's why

My dearest gentle reader, sound the trumpets and prepare your finest tea set, for the ton has been blessed with the most delectable of announcements: Netflix's masterpiece period drama, Bridgerton, has finally revealed the release date of its fourth season. Following the "titular" Bridgerton clan's second-eldest brother Benedict, season four is set to hit the streamer in two parts: Part 1 on 29 January and Part 2 on 26 February – conveniently timed to steal hearts just in time for Valentine's season. The announcement, unveiled on Monday alongside a tantalising new teaser, sent admirers into a frenzy most unbecoming of polite society, as they deemed it "the greatest news of the year".

As a proud Bridgerton fan who's been watching since its original lockdown debut (cue several painfully awkward silences while viewing those scenes with my parents), I couldn't be more thrilled about its return. The steamy drama has never let me down – I still consider season two to be some of the finest yearning ever portrayed on TV – and now that season four finally has a release date, I may just have to dust off An Offer From A Gentleman for a celebratory reread… Read on for everything we know about the upcoming season, including what fans make of the new teaser trailer and release date.

© Liam Daniel/Netflix Season 4 will follow Benedict and Sophie Fans react to the teaser trailer Sharing a teaser trailer on Instagram, the official Bridgerton account wrote: "Do we rise to the occasion or do we bury oneself deeper amidst society's secrets? We shall find out soon enough… Bridgerton Season 4 shall arrive in two parts, Part 1: January 29; Part 2: February 26." The clip features a tension-filled first look at Benedict and his love interest, Sophie, who slowly walk past each other on the stairs, kitted out in masquerade masks. After brushing past each other, we see them turn around to look back at one another, while Sophie's silk glove falls to the ground. Scandalous!

© Liam Daniel/Netflix Fans were quick to take to the comments to share their reactions, with one person even praising it: "The greatest news of the year." "OMGGGGGGGG I cannot breathe!!!!!!!!!!!! We HAVE DATES," said one excited viewer, while another added: "Eeeeekkkkk this masquerade ball is going to be THE domino effect of events we've all been waiting for." A third person penned: "I'm telling everyone I know I'm busy for all of January and February."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Will you be watching season 4? What is Bridgerton season 4 about? Based on Julia Quinn's book, An Offer From A Gentleman, the next instalment turns its focus to "bohemian" second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). The official synopsis reads: "Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down. That is, until an enthralling woman captures Benedict's attention at Violet Bridgerton's (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball. While Benedict knows his love interest as only the Lady in Silver, she's actually Sophie, a resourceful maid with her own secrets and dreams."



Newcomer Yerin stars opposite Luke What can fans expect from the new series? Speaking to Netflix's Tudum, leading man Luke Thomson said: "What's striking about Season 4 is that it's the struggle between a proper old-school fairy tale – the romance of it – and the actual reality of the world." He continued: "I get really excited by how many unexpected twists you'll get in Season 4. A big one I'm sure I can mention is this one masquerade ball…" How did newcomer Yerin Ha feel when meeting her co-star? "I remember Luke stood there with arms wide open, just ready for an embrace," Yerin told Tudum. "That was the moment I was like, 'Ah, OK, I don't need to stress about these little things now. I can just genuinely focus on the on-screen connection with him.'"

© Getty Most of the Bridgerton cast will be returning Who will star in Bridgerton season 4? Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha will lead the series as Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Sophie Baek. They're joined by Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt and Will Tilston. Hannah Dodd will also be returning, as well as Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Polly Walker. Rounding out the ensemble are Michelle Mao, Isabella Wei, Katie Leung, Lorraine Ashbourne, Hugh Sachs, Martins Imhangbe, Emma Naomi – and of course, the wonderful Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton season 4 will return to Netflix in two parts: Part 1 on 29 January and Part 2 on 26 February – so mark your calendars!