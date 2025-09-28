Netflix fans beg for season 2 of 'utterly magnificent' 8-part mystery thriller

Netflix's new psychological thriller Wayward has left fans begging for a second season after its gripping debut on the streamer. The eight-part series stars Mae Martin and Toni Collette and is set in the seemingly idyllic town of Tall Pines. The story follows police officer Alex Dempsey, who encounters two teenage girls and begins to uncover disturbing secrets surrounding a local school for "troubled teens" – run by a mysterious and deeply sinister woman named Evelyn.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "I'm a sucker for a seriously creepy, sinister thriller, and Netflix's Wayward promises to be just that. Not only does the plot sound seriously intriguing, but the cast features the brilliant Toni Collette, who's no stranger to spine-chilling stories with previous credits such as Hereditary and Krampus." Keep reading to find out what fans and critics are saying about the new series…

© Courtesy of Netflix Creator Mae Martin also stars Fans react to the new series Fans were quick to praise the show, with many demanding: "Make it another season!!! I'm obsessed." One person wrote: "Please let there be a season 2. So many characters still deserve a happy ending from Tall Pines," while another wrote: "Loved this season. It's twisted and mysterious. I really hope they do season 2 following Abbie in the world and also the people who stayed at Tall Pines."

WATCH: Wayward Official Trailer

© Michael Gibson/Netflix Â© 2024 Mae stars opposite Toni Collette A third person added: "I enjoyed the plot and figuring out the mystery behind it. It touches on sooo many deeper things as the teen and as the adult experiences. Great cast and happy to see Mae Martin had a part in creating this. Toni Collette is amazing as always. Watch the story for the story and watch it unfold to catch the deeper subjects in it. Definitely worth a watch."

© Michael Gibson/Netflix Â© 2024 Critics have praised Toni's haunting performance Wayward Rotten Tomatoes score It's safe to say Wayward has been a hit with viewers. It's currently sitting at number two on Netflix's UK Top 10 TV shows and has already earned a 73% Rotten Tomatoes score. In her four-star review, The Guardian's Lucy Mangan wrote: "Toni Collette is utterly magnificent in this eerie thriller about teen runaways. The star plays the terrifying leader at an academy for troubled teenagers in Netflix's mesmerising mystery by Mae Martin. It's hard to look away from any show where evil grownups get their comeuppance…"

© Courtesy of Netflix/Netflix Wayward is currently at number 2 in the Netflix Top 10 chart Meanwhile, The Independent penned: "Unlike plenty of the glossy-looking but thin thrillers so frequently served up by the streamers at present, Wayward offers something far more odd and entertaining." Digital Spy added: "A queer, twisty, genre-blending thriller that goes places you won't expect, even if it tries to do a little too much at points. Toni Collette is predictably great, but it's Mae Martin who steals the show (which they also created)."

© Michael Gibson/Netflix Â© 2024 Sydney Topliffe plays Abbie What is Wayward about? The synopsis reads: "In the picture-perfect town of Tall Pines, sinister secrets lurk behind every closed door. "Not long after police officer Alex Dempsey (Martin) and his pregnant wife Laura (Gadon) move into their new home, Dempsey connects with two students, Abbie (Sydney Topliffe) and Leila (Alyvia Alyn Lind) from the local school for "troubled teens" who are desperate to escape, and could be the key to unearthing everything rotten in the town.