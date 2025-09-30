Wayward ending explained: What really happened in Netflix's 'gripping' finale?

If, like us, you were left reeling after the gripping final episode of Netflix's latest thriller Wayward, allow us to break down the biggest twists for you. The eight-part series, created by Mae Martin, is set in the secluded town of Tall Pines, Vermont. At its centre is Tall Pines Academy, a so-called therapeutic school for troubled teens, run by the enigmatic and unnerving Evelyn (Toni Collette). Mae Martin also stars as Alex, a police officer new to town with his pregnant wife Laura – and from the moment he arrives, Alex senses something isn't right. Over the series, he becomes entangled with two students desperate to escape, and eventually uncovers Evelyn's sinister "Leap" – a psychedelic, trauma-altering ritual using toad venom, designed to sever emotional bonds and rewrite victims' memories.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said of the show: "I'm a sucker for a seriously creepy, sinister thriller, and Netflix's Wayward promises to be just that. Not only does the plot sound seriously intriguing, but the cast features the brilliant Toni Collette, who's no stranger to spine-chilling stories with previous credits such as Hereditary and Krampus." Read on to find out all you need to know about Wayward's ending.

© Courtesy of Netflix/Netflix Toni Collette plays Evelyn Evelyn's past is revealed Throughout the series, Evelyn's backstory slowly comes to light. As a teenager, she joined a cult led by a man named Weldon. She became pregnant, later killed him and took control of his followers. Out of this, she built the Tall Pines community – a place she claims is rooted in healing but is ultimately governed by manipulation, obedience and psychological control.

© Michael Gibson/Netflix Â© 2024 Evelyn tries to 'Leap' Alex Evelyn's fate In the finale, Evelyn captures Alex and attempts to dose him with the Leap, claiming it's "for the baby" on the way. But in a shocking twist, her loyal follower Rabbit (played by Tattiawna Jones) betrays her and injects her with an overdose. A freed Alex then pushes it further, dosing her multiple times. "That's too much!" Rabbit tells Alex, as Evelyn slips into a catatonic state. In her mind, Evelyn is trapped in an unending hall of green doors – signalling her past and the prison she's built around others and herself. Whether she's dead or psychologically lost is left deliberately unclear. When asked about her fate, creator Mae Martin told Netflix's Tudum: "I'm going to let the viewers decide."

© Courtesy of Netflix Alyvia Alyn Lind as Leila, Sydney Topliffe as Abbie and John Daniel as Rory Do Leila and Abbie escape Tall Pines Academy? Leila and Abbie attempt to escape together, but at the last minute, Leila can't follow through, torn by guilt and confusion. Abbie flees alone, and Rory sacrifices himself to ensure her chance at freedom. Leila decides to remain at the academy, believing she must face what she's done rather than run. The other teens appear to stay as well, still under the town's influence.



© Courtesy of Netflix Alyvia Alyn Lind plays Leila Leila's decision seems to be rooted in her unresolved trauma. The series gradually reveals that her sister, Jess, died and that Leila may have pushed her – a memory Evelyn forces her to revisit and agonise over. "She stays in Tall Pines for herself," Leila actor Alyn Lind told Tudum. "She's doing it to finally heal. But she's also doing it in a way to protect Abbie from herself and all of the messiness that Leila feels like comes with being her friend."

