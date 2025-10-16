Jonathan Ross looks unrecognisable from his first ever TV role in 1987

Beloved British chat show host, Jonathan Ross, has currently been starring on the first-ever celebrity version of BBC show, The Traitors. While the 64-year-old has been cracking fans up with his plot-stirring behaviour and striking outfits, you may be surprised to see how different Jonathan looked when he first graced our screens in 1987 on his chat show, The Last Resort.

Described by fellow presenter Iain Coyle as "ramshackle, chaotic, irreverent," the show was the first American-style talk show to hit the UK. And, according to Iain, rumours have it that Jonathan, who won a BAFTA for his show Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, was only seconded onto the 80s programme because "they couldn't find anyone else."

© Getty Images Jonathan looks so different

The then 27-year-old Jonatha couldn't look further away from the eccentric chat show host we know him as today. In unearthed photos from the show, the dad-of-three looks incredibly smart in a suit, beaming with immaculately trimmed hair. Among the celebrity guests he interviewed on the show, the glittering list included Steve Martin, Carrie Fisher, Peter Cook, Spike Lee, Meg Ryan and Divine. He even took Beatles star George Harrison to the pub in one particular episode. "You felt like you were part of a special club when you watched it," Iain recalled.

© Getty Images The show was described by Iain Coyle as "ramshackle, chaotic, irreverent,"

Jonathan on the Traitors

Since the Traitors started last week, Jonathan and his fellow Traitors Alan Carr and Cat Burns have made headlines, but one specific comment lead the TV host having to clarify a few things. He said on his podcast Reel Talk: "I found the lying really wearing, it left me feeling increasingly uncomfortable. We were lying all the time, because you're sharing a car in with people in the morning, and even though we're not supposed to be talking about the game but obviously some people do, so you're lying then. So you're guarding this secret that you have and others know that someone has. You're on the defence the whole time and you have to look people in the eye and lie."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Jonathan Ross is on the first-ever series the Celebrity version of the Traitors

The experience was so mixed for the British TV personality that he's even warning his celebrity friends who have been approached to join the second series of the reality show about his experience. Jonathan said: "I know they're already planning a second celebrity version. I know because I've had two celebrity friends of mine call me and say: 'I've been approached — is it good to do, is it bad to do?' So I'm giving them the benefit of my experience, which was I didn't enjoy it. Adding: "I'm a Traitor, that's why"

The comments made headlines and shortly after the episode was released, Jonathan took to X to clarify what he meant. He wrote: "Despite rather misleading reports, I am NOT discouraging anyone from taking part in future series of Traitors. I am pleased I did it - an extraordinary experience- but I did not enjoy the duplicity as the game progressed. It’s a tougher psychological challenge than I expected is all. But I would never try to talk anyone out of it - just trying to give them a sense of what to expect."