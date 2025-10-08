Meet Jonathan Ross' famous wife and 3 kids - including model daughter

Jonathan Ross is one of the 19 contestants in the BBC's first series of Celebrity Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, along with other famous faces such as Celia Imrie, Paloma Faith, Stephen Fry and Tom Daley. On-screen, he's loved for his vibrant personality and hilarious jokes, which will be a delight to see on the brilliantly tense psychological game show. Though we've previously got to meet some of his family on Celebrity Gogglebox, there's a lot more to know about the 64-year-old's off-screen life with his wife and children. Keep reading to find out everything…

Who is Jonathan Ross' wife?

The TV presenter is married to screenwriter and producer Jane Goldman, whom he met in 1986 when she was 16, working as a showbiz journalist, and he was 26. The pair married two years later and have remained together since then. Now, working as a screenwriter, 54-year-old Jane has been behind some of the biggest movies of the last 15 years, including the Kingsman films, Kick-Ass, The Woman in Black and many more.

© John Phillips Jonathan Ross and Jane Goldman at BFI London Film Festival in 2017

Most recently, Jane penned the screenplay for the 2020 Netflix adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier's romance, Rebecca. She has also served as an executive producer on Channel 4's The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, on which her husband has appeared many times.

Back in 2018, Jonathan revealed the secret to their happy, stable marriage to HELLO!, explaining that it was just to "be nice to each other and talk" – sometimes it's the simplest things that make a marriage work!

Do Jonathan and Jane have children?

Jonathan and Jane share three grown-up children: Betty, 34, Harvey, 32, and Honey, 28. Though Betty and Harvey have pursued careers out of the spotlight, away from the entertainment industry, Honey has become quite the famous name in her own right.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireIma Honey Kinny Ross at the UK special screening of 'Honey Don't!' in August

Honey works as a fashion model, podcast host and body positivity campaigner, currently boasting more than 57,000 followers on Instagram, and has made headlines in the past after speaking out about the taboos surrounding being plus-sized on ITV's Loose Women, where she also criticised her parents' approach to handling diet culture.

She said, on the panel: "They saw me, a teenage girl coming home saying: 'I hate my body.' They tried to give me solutions to a problem I brought to them, which was to lose weight. They presented me with diets, and diets, as we know, don't work and are absolutely toxic."

Honey then gave her advice to parents, suggesting they keep diet culture "far away from your children as possible", adding: "If you want them to have a good relationship with food and their bodies growing up, do not shame them."