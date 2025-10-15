I'm a TV writer – and these are the most iconic Traitors moments

Tom and Alex

Season one kicked off with secret couple Tom and Alex pretending not to know each other so they could divide and conquer, weeding out the Traitors from the Faithfuls. But when Alex's reputation came under fire, Tom made a jaw-dropping confession.

"Guys straight up, this is a lot," he told the group at breakfast: "Obviously we've got three people on the line here, I love you all, Alex isn't a traitor straight up, she's my girlfriend. We came in here as a couple, to try and find Traitors, we tried to come apart separately, hear different stories. She is a Faithful 100 per cent, I am Faithful 100 per cent."

Despite his Faithful conviction, Tom ultimately met his end on the show in the penultimate episode, while his girlfriend, Alex, was eliminated after refusing the Traitors' offer to join them.