I'm a TV writer – and these are the most iconic Traitors moments

The Traitors has been a hit with BBC viewers ever since its debut back in 2022. From Claudia Winkleman's iconic Scottish-inspired outfits to the tense (and often hilarious) missions to build up the prize pot, the contestants never fail to entertain. With The Celebrity Traitors now keeping fans going through the gloomy autumn nights, we thought it was the perfect time to look back at the original three series and count down the seven most iconic moments in Traitors' history. From shock betrayals to legendary one-liners, here are our top picks, ranked…
Tom and Alex
7. Tom reveals Alex is his girlfriend (season 1)
Season one kicked off with secret couple Tom and Alex pretending not to know each other so they could divide and conquer, weeding out the Traitors from the Faithfuls. But when Alex's reputation came under fire, Tom made a jaw-dropping confession.
"Guys straight up, this is a lot," he told the group at breakfast: "Obviously we've got three people on the line here, I love you all, Alex isn't a traitor straight up, she's my girlfriend. We came in here as a couple, to try and find Traitors, we tried to come apart separately, hear different stories. She is a Faithful 100 per cent, I am Faithful 100 per cent."
Despite his Faithful conviction, Tom ultimately met his end on the show in the penultimate episode, while his girlfriend, Alex, was eliminated after refusing the Traitors' offer to join them.
Charlotte thought a Welsh accent would make her more trustworthy
6. Charlotte's fake Welsh accent (season 3)
Charlotte quickly became one of the most entertaining – and cunning – Traitors of all time. But what had viewers truly baffled was her insistence on pretending to be Welsh.
Despite claiming she was from Abergavenny in Wales, Charlotte later confessed to cameras: "I'm not actually from Wales. I've been putting on a Welsh accent because my mum's from Wales – it's one of the most trustworthy accents."
The deception was utterly unnecessary… and completely iconic. Charlotte made it all the way to the finale before being banished at the final Round Table.
Linda was one of the oldest contestants
5. Linda's love for drama (season 3)
Retired opera singer Linda was TV gold from the moment she did that cartoon-style head snap when Claudia said the word "Traitors".
One of the eldest contestants to feature on the show, the 70-year-old famously joked: "I've decided to be the fun old person," and "This is actually like being in an opera. I mean, I love the drama and I love this backstabbing. Oh, that sounds really terrible!"
Despite her fabulous turn as a Traitor, Linda was banished by her fellow contestants by episode seven – but remains a fan favourite forever.
Frankie made it to the season 3 finale
4. Francesca gets the Seer Power (season 3)
One of the biggest twists in Traitors history came with the introduction of the Seer Power – the ability to discover whether another player was a Traitor or a Faithful.
After collecting the most gold in the day's challenge, interior designer Frankie was lucky enough to gain the power – but heavy is the head that wears the crown, as she discovered the only Traitor left, Charlotte, was not who she said she was…
After discovering the news, viewers watched in horror (and glee) as Frankie and Charlotte came face-to-face in one of the most awkward breakfasts, where Charlotte turned on Frankie, declaring: "She's been so off with me already."
Harry is the only Traitor to win so far
3. Harry's final betrayal (season 2)
Harry is widely regarded as the greatest Traitor of all time – and for good reason. His strategic genius included turning on his fellow Traitors Miles and Paul, ensuring his own survival to the very end.
After playing an excellent game, Harry kept friend and Faithful Mollie close, and in the final Round Table, he was seen shaking his head at poor Mollie, who was visibly torn with her choice between Harry and Jaz. After a last-minute change, Mollie chose to banish Jaz, and Harry and Mollie gathered round the fire for the final reveal. "I am, and since the start have been a Traitor," said Harry. Faced with his betrayal, Mollie left the room in tears. Oh the drama!
Diane famously revealed the twist during season 2
2. "Paul just couldn't be my son… but Ross is!" (season 2)
You know a moment is iconic when you're still talking about it years later, and this is a line my friends and I still quote to this day. Retired school teacher (and national treasure) Diane was the perfect contestant, providing sass and theories galore. And while contestants suspected she may be related to Traitor Paul, due to their matching red hair, she delivered one of the most iconic lines in history: "Paul just couldn't be my son… but Ross is!"
"So it turns out, Diane is my mum," Ross revealed, before the camera cut away to Ross and Diane sitting together on the train to the castle. "These lot are all going to come in a sec. Do you know what's gonna be the hardest thing? I'm going to have to call you Diane." Hands-down one of the best-kept secrets of the show.
Kieran dropped the ultimate bombshell
1. Kieran gives the Faithfuls a parting gift (season 1)
In my opinion, the best – and perhaps underrated – moment in Traitors history goes to Kieran in season one. Kieran's journey on the show started off rocky, as he was sent home on the first episode alongside Amos. In a shock return, Kieran made it to the final Round Table, but his fellow Traitor Wilfred planted suspicion around him and he was eliminated. As a "parting gift" to Faithfuls Aaron, Hannah and Meryl, Kieran wrote Wilfred's name on his board, leading the remaining contestants to turn on him and win the £101,050 prize pot.
Kieran's move divided viewers, with some hailing him a hero while others criticised his behaviour as cheating. No matter what your feelings, there's no doubt it was one of the most jaw-dropping moments in Traitors history – and why we've deemed it worthy of our number one spot!