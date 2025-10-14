Jonathan Ross shares real feelings about being on Celebrity Traitors - 'I didn’t enjoy it'

Jonathan Ross has opened up about his true feelings about starring on the first-ever celebrity series of the Traitors. The 37-year-old chat show host has been cracking fans up with his hilarious 'pot stirring' behaviour alongside his fellow traitors Alan Carr and Cat Burns, but while it may all seem a laugh a minute, Jonathan said it isn't really the case as he found lying to his celebrity pals genuinely "uncomfortable".

He said on his podcast Reel Talk: "I found the lying really wearing, it left me feeling increasingly uncomfortable. We were lying all the time, because you're sharing a car in with people in the morning, and even though we're not supposed to be talking about the game but obviously some people do, so you're lying then. So you're guarding this secret that you have and others know that someone has. You're on the defence the whole time and you have to look people in the eye and lie."

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem Jonathan Ross is a traitor on the BBC programme alongside Alan Carr and Cat Burns

The experience was so mixed for the British TV personality that he's even warning his celebrity friends who have been approached to join the second series of the reality show about his experience. Jonathan said: "I know they're already planning a second celebrity version. I know because I've had two celebrity friends of mine call me and say: 'I've been approached — is it good to do, is it bad to do?' So I'm giving them the benefit of my experience, which was I didn't enjoy it. Adding: "I'm a Traitor, that's why"

Is there a 'traitors' curse?

While Jonathan's true feelings about being on the show may come as a surprise, he isn't the only star to open up about navigating social turbulence as a result of the programme. Last week, Paloma Faith was murdered by one of her closest friends on the show, Alan Carr. Following her departure, she opened up about feeling betrayed by the former Chatty Man host during her exit interview with Ed Gamble on the Traitors: Uncloaked.

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Alan chose to banish Paloma

"If the shoe was on the other foot, I would not have touched Alan's face. Categorically, he had a choice – maybe it was the easiest option, but it was the choice he made and I don’t think it was very nice. She continued: "I still maintain to this day that if the shoe was on the other foot, I wouldn’t have done that. So I don’t think he should have done it to me and I’m surprised that he did."

WATCH: Alan Carr sares video after banishing Paloma Faith

However, Paloma said she had forgiven Carr, whom she called "extremely lovable." "I've spoken to him since, and I do find forgiveness quite an easy thing, just as a person, so I love him." Alan has addressed his move in a recent video shared online. Taking to his Instagram account, Alan filmed himself looking through a drinks menu before saying: "I could murder a paloma." Captioning the post, he wrote: "Anyone thirsty? Love you @palomafaith #forgiveme." Paloma replied: "Mine’s too salty."