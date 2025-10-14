Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Celebrity Traitors: everything that's happened so far – from shock Traitors to 'murders' in plain sight
If you're anything like us, you'll be obsessed with The Celebrity Traitors. Check back here for all the drama from the current series...

A group of celebrities looking shocked on The Celebrity Traitors© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry
Emmy GriffithsTV & Film Editor
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
1 hour ago
We're only two episodes in, but we're absolutely obsessed with The Celebrity Traitors. Claudia Winkleman has returned to bring us our favourite back-stabbing TV show, but this time with stars like Tom Daley, Alan Carr and Kate Garraway attempting to outdo each other as they aim to raise money for charity. We've only seen one exit so far, but as ever, we're on the edge of our seats with the series. Here's all you need to know...

The official release for the show read: "The celebrities will play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning a cash prize up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice." Speaking about the show, Claudia said: "We're incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we'll take it easy on them and they'll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie."

Cast of Celebrity Traitors sat around the roundtable© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

It's an A-list cast

Who's in the line-up?

Give a warm castle welcome to the following stars, who are confirmed to be taking part in the show: 

  • Alan Carr - Comedian
  • Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter 
  • Celia Imrie – Actor 
  • Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist 
  • Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author
  • David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker
  • Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster
  • Joe Wilkinson - ComedianJonathan Ross - Presenter
  • Kate Garraway - Broadcaster
  • Lucy Beaumont - Comedian
  • Mark Bonnar - Actor
  • Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian
  • Niko Omilana - Content Creator
  • Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor
  • Ruth Codd - Actor
  • Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter
  • Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian
  • Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur
Jonathan Ross carrying the 'traitor's cloak' with Claudia Winkleman© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Three Traitors are causing havoc in the castle

Who are the Traitors?

In the opening episode, Claudia chose her 'traitors' selecting chat show host Jonathan Ross, singer Cat Burns and comedian Alan Carr. Fans have been loving Alan as a traitor, with the star joking he was "worse than Linda".

Paloma Faith in an armchair in The Celebrity Traitors© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Only one exit has aired so far...

Who has been eliminated?

There haven't been any banishments yet, but there has been a 'murder' in plain sight. After touching a 'poisonous lily', Alan opted to 'murder' his close friend, singer Paloma Faith.

The singer wasn't happy with the decision, telling Uncloaked host Ed Gamble: "If the shoe was on the other foot, I would not have touched Alan's face. Categorically, he had a choice – maybe it was the easiest option, but it was the choice he made and I don't think it was very nice."

Claudia Winkleman in a funeral dress sitting on a horse© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Fans had a cliffhanger moment

When is the next episode of Celebrity Traitors?

Fans were left on a cliffhanger around the roundtable with votes for Kate Garraway, Tom Daley, Tameka Empson and Niko Omilana.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait too long to see who was banished, as the next episode will air on Wednesday 15 October.

Tameka Empson looking suspicious on Celebrity Traitors© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

There's only two episodes a week

What nights does Celebrity Traitors air?

While the normal series airs three times a week, The Celebrity Traitors will only air twice a week, being broadcast on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Two woman and three women in black jumpsuits© BBC / Studio Lambert

The normal version will be returning!

When is the next series of The Traitors?

Season four of the hit show will also be filmed in 2025, and is expected to be released at its usual time slot of New Year's Day in 2026 - so watch this space! The show will, as previous seasons, be purely made up of non-famous contestants competing for a cash prize.

WATCH: See the trailer for the Celebrity Traitors

