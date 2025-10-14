The Celebrity Traitors: everything that's happened so far – from shock Traitors to 'murders' in plain sight

We're only two episodes in, but we're absolutely obsessed with The Celebrity Traitors. Claudia Winkleman has returned to bring us our favourite back-stabbing TV show, but this time with stars like Tom Daley, Alan Carr and Kate Garraway attempting to outdo each other as they aim to raise money for charity. We've only seen one exit so far, but as ever, we're on the edge of our seats with the series. Here's all you need to know...

The official release for the show read: "The celebrities will play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning a cash prize up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice." Speaking about the show, Claudia said: "We're incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we'll take it easy on them and they'll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry It's an A-list cast Who's in the line-up? Give a warm castle welcome to the following stars, who are confirmed to be taking part in the show: Alan Carr - Comedian

Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter

Celia Imrie – Actor

Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist

Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author

David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker

Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster

Joe Wilkinson - ComedianJonathan Ross - Presenter

Kate Garraway - Broadcaster

Lucy Beaumont - Comedian

Mark Bonnar - Actor

Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian

Niko Omilana - Content Creator

Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor

Ruth Codd - Actor

Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter

Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian

Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Three Traitors are causing havoc in the castle Who are the Traitors? In the opening episode, Claudia chose her 'traitors' selecting chat show host Jonathan Ross, singer Cat Burns and comedian Alan Carr. Fans have been loving Alan as a traitor, with the star joking he was "worse than Linda".

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Only one exit has aired so far... Who has been eliminated? There haven't been any banishments yet, but there has been a 'murder' in plain sight. After touching a 'poisonous lily', Alan opted to 'murder' his close friend, singer Paloma Faith. The singer wasn't happy with the decision, telling Uncloaked host Ed Gamble: "If the shoe was on the other foot, I would not have touched Alan's face. Categorically, he had a choice – maybe it was the easiest option, but it was the choice he made and I don't think it was very nice."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry Fans had a cliffhanger moment When is the next episode of Celebrity Traitors? Fans were left on a cliffhanger around the roundtable with votes for Kate Garraway, Tom Daley, Tameka Empson and Niko Omilana. Thankfully, we won't have to wait too long to see who was banished, as the next episode will air on Wednesday 15 October.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry There's only two episodes a week What nights does Celebrity Traitors air? While the normal series airs three times a week, The Celebrity Traitors will only air twice a week, being broadcast on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

© BBC / Studio Lambert The normal version will be returning! When is the next series of The Traitors? Season four of the hit show will also be filmed in 2025, and is expected to be released at its usual time slot of New Year's Day in 2026 - so watch this space! The show will, as previous seasons, be purely made up of non-famous contestants competing for a cash prize.

