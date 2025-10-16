Where are the surviving cast of Last of the Summer Wine now?

Last of the Summer Wine still holds a special place in the hearts of many viewers, with the show airing between 1973 and 2010. Although the show initially focused on the exploits of Cyril Blamire (Michael Bates), William 'Compo' Simmonite (Bill Owen) and Norman 'Cleggy' Clegg (Peter Sallis), as the show evolved it started featuring an ensemble cast. While many of the original stars of the show have since passed on, other stars from the show are still alive. Join HELLO! as we examine where the surviving stars of the show are now…
Russ featured in the final series of the show
Russ Abbot
Russ, 78, joined the cast of Last of the Summer Wine towards the end of the show's run, joining in the penultimate 30th series. The star played Hobbo Hobdyke, a former milkman and MI5 agent, who formed a trio with Electrical Entwistle and Alvin Smedley.
Before joining the show, Russ was most known for his variety show, The Russ Abbot Show, and as the narrator of children's television series, Dream Street. He has since appeared in Casualty, Run for Your Wife and Funny Valentines. Between 2014 and 2016, he played John in the BBC's comedy series, Boomers. The star has retired from acting, with Boomers being his final credit.
In 2022, the star's friend, Les Dennis, said Russ had no intention of returning to the screen after becoming "disillusioned" with the world of showbusiness. Speaking on the Chatabix podcast, he said: "Russ' shows are not on Dave or Gold, or anything. You can only find them on YouTube. Russ has kind of given up now. I think he got a little bit disillusioned. He doesn't work anymore. He lives in Portugal most of the time and he plays golf."
Keith is now happily retired
Keith Clifford
Keith, 87, appeared in Last of the Summer Wine off and on again between 1999 and 2006 as Billy Hardcastle, who believed he was descended from the legendary Robin Hood. After leaving the show in 2006, Keith went on to appear in Coronation Street in 2007 as Frank Nicholls, a man in a care home who eventually passes away. The star has now retired from acting and lives with his wife and their four children.
Louis is currently appearing in Hollyoaks
Louis Emerick
Louis, 65, appeared in 55 episodes of the show between 1988 and 2010, where he played local police officer, PC Walsh. The character was intended to have his own spin-off show, but the project never took off. Louis has continued acting and one of his most famous roles was as Mick Johnson in Channel 4 soap Brookside. Since 2024, he has been playing Donny Clark on Hollyoaks, and the character has been tipped as one to watch in the show's upcoming 30th anniversary episodes.
Away from the soaps, Louis has appeared in Benidorm, Zapped and The Responder. On the silver screen, the star has featured in Our Kid and will be playing the Vice President in the upcoming Kung Fury 2.
Mike's voice will be known to younger viewers
Mike Grady
Mike, 79, was one of the longest-serving characters on Last of the Summer Wine, playing the meek and mild husband of Glenda Wilkinson, Barry. The star appeared on the show for four years between 1986 and 1990, before leaving for other projects. He returned in 1996 and stayed on the show until its end in 2010.
Since the show ended, Mike has appeared in Skins, Casualty, Midsomer Murders and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators. Since 2013, he has voiced Sir Robert Norramby in children's TV show Thomas & Friends and has appeared in the role in two of the franchise's films.
Ken played a police officer on the show
Ken Kitson
Ken, who is in his late 70s, was Louis' double act on the show, playing police officer PC Cooper between 1983 and 2010. Before appearing on the show, Ken appeared in Coronation Street, All Creatures Great and Small and Mapp & Lucia. After Last of the Summer Wine ended, Ken reprised the role for a short series, Cooper and Walsh, which was intended to be a spin-off of the show.
Remembering the show in 2012, he told The Yorkshire Post: "It's escapism. I've watched a lot of the comedies [on TV now] and some of them are funny, I must admit. But a lot are full of effing and blinding and people don't think they’re funny. It's all swearing. And it's not just swearing. It's the F word, the C word, whatever word they think they can use. When you had those old comedians like Tommy Cooper and Morecambe and Wise, they didn't have to swear to be funny."
Jonathan appeared in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise
Jonathan Linsley
Jonathan, 69, played Crusher on the show between 1984 and 1987. The character was a gentle giant known for his dim-wittedness and devotion to on-screen aunt, Ivy. The star has had quite the career since leaving the show and appeared in two Pirates of the Caribbean films as Ogilvey, one of the crew members on the Flying Dutchman.
He has also appeared in The Governor, The Bill and Dalziel and Pascoe.
Sarah now appears in stage roles
Sarah Thomas
Sarah, 73, is known for her role as Glenda Owen on the show and she appeared from 1986 until the show's final series in 2010. The star has continued to act and appeared in an episode of Doctors following the end of Last of the Summer Wine.
In 2017, she was appearing in a stage production of Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced. Speaking to the Irish Independent at the time, she revealed her love of birdwatching, often travelling in order to watch the migration of birds of prey.
Julie has appeared in the Bond franchise
Julie T. Wallace
While she might be best-known for her appearance in James Bond film, The Living Daylights, Julie, 64, also played Mrs. Avery in Last of the Summer Wine between 2000 and 2001. The character is best remembered for attempting to pursue a relationship with Tom Simmonite.
The actress has since appeared in Doctors, Hotel Babylon and Greg Davies' sitcom, Man Down. She's also appeared in films like Lighthouse Hill, Speed Racer and Cemetery Junction.