Where are the surviving cast of Last of the Summer Wine now?

Russ, 78, joined the cast of Last of the Summer Wine towards the end of the show's run, joining in the penultimate 30th series. The star played Hobbo Hobdyke, a former milkman and MI5 agent, who formed a trio with Electrical Entwistle and Alvin Smedley.

Before joining the show, Russ was most known for his variety show, The Russ Abbot Show, and as the narrator of children's television series, Dream Street. He has since appeared in Casualty, Run for Your Wife and Funny Valentines. Between 2014 and 2016, he played John in the BBC's comedy series, Boomers. The star has retired from acting, with Boomers being his final credit.

In 2022, the star's friend, Les Dennis, said Russ had no intention of returning to the screen after becoming "disillusioned" with the world of showbusiness. Speaking on the Chatabix podcast, he said: "Russ' shows are not on Dave or Gold, or anything. You can only find them on YouTube. Russ has kind of given up now. I think he got a little bit disillusioned. He doesn't work anymore. He lives in Portugal most of the time and he plays golf."