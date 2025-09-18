Beyond Paradise star announces 'amazing' BBC show – leaving fans thrilled

A new series of Celebrity Race Across the World is coming soon and the cast is starting to take shape as Beyond Paradise star Dylan Llewellyn has been confirmed to be taking part alongside his mum, Jackie. The actor's presence on the show was hinted at with signs for Londonderry and Surrey, a Brent University ID tag, a running shoe and an officer card for Shipton Abbott, the fictional town in which Beyond Paradise is set. A post confirming the news: "Say hello to Dylan Llewellyn and his mum, Jackie! We can't wait to see how they do on this year's #CelebrityRaceAcrossTheWorld. Coming this autumn to BBC One and #iPlayer."

Sharing his excitement about taking part in the series, Dylan said: "Hi, I'm Dylan Llewellyn," before his mum added: "And I'm Jackie, Dylan's mum." Dylan then continued: "We are happy to announce we are on Race Across the World, and we are excited for you guys to all tune in. Yeah, there was a lot of ups and downs. A lot of crying, a lot of tears. But no, it was an amazing experience, and we can't wait to share it with everyone. So yeah, tune in this autumn on BBC One and iPlayer."

Fan reaction

Fans couldn't wait to watch Dylan on the show, but taking to the comments, many were surprised by the similarities his mum had to presenter Kate Humble. "Kate Humble? Twins," said one, while a second added: "@djllewellyn stop it!!! This is so fun!!! Can't wait to watch!!! And your mum is gorgeous!!"

© Instagram Dylan was overjoyed to be taking part in the show with his mum

Reacting to the show, a third said: "So exciting!!! Can't wait to watch this now even though I haven't missed an episode of either the celebrity one or the normal one!!" while a fourth posted: "Best programme on BBC by a country mile. So excited for this!!" and a fifth commented: "Stop it!!! This is so fun!!! Can't wait to watch!!! And your mum is gorgeous!!"

Who else is competing?

We're still waiting for more news on who else will be taking part in the show, but Race Across the World has released some teasers as to who might be taking part. One image features a sign from Albert Square, tiny glitterballs, a microphone and a high-heeled shoe, leading to fans thinking that actress and singer Molly Rainford has been signed. Molly, who is also a singer, has starred on EastEnders since 2023 and competed on Strictly Come Dancing the year before.

A separate clue saw a pair of wellington boots, a sticker of Bradford, a radio with 'Women's Hour' plastered on it, alongside outdoor equipment such as a compass, hat and Dictaphone. These clues point to Countryfile star Anita Rani, who hails from Bradford, as well as hosting Women's Hour on BBC Radio 4.

© Studio Lambert/Hans Georg/BBC Scott Mills and his husband were victorious on last year's season

It was the final set of clues that really set fans off, however. They included a Tom Grennan t-shirt, a football, various critters and a card from The One Show. Fans were quick to leap on the idea of Roman Kemp, who presents on the programme alongside Alex Jones and has also faced the jungle in I'm a Celebrity. And they were convinced that his close friend Tom Grennan would be joining him based on the shirt and the football, with Tom often playing in Soccer Aid.

The last series saw the stars head from Brazil all the way to Chile, crossing through Argentina. The competing celebrities were Kelly Brook and her husband, Jeremy Parisi, presenter Scott Mills and his husband, Sam Vaughan, TV star Jeff Brazier who competed with his son, Freddy, and Ted Lasso star Kola Bokinni, who traipsed across South America with his cousin, Mary Ellen Moriarty. It was Scott and Sam who eventually won the series.