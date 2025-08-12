Where are your favourite Blue Peter presenters now? From surprising career changes to life out of the spotlight

Valerie joined Blue Peter in 1962 and remained a regular weekly presenter for ten years. Having trained as an actress at RADA, she was previously an acclaimed voice-artist before she joined the BBC as a television continuity announcer in 1961, transitioning to work on Blue Peter the following year.

Valerie was a hugely popular face on TV, and went on to present Nationwide, the BBC current affairs program, in 1973. She continued to make appearances on Blue Peter into the early 1980s as their designated ‘roving reporter’, also fronting the spin-off series Blue Peter Special Assignments. Of the show, she famously said, “we’re the people that went behind the rope”, taking viewers to places they wouldn’t have otherwise seen.

Valerie was awarded an OBE in 1994 for her services to broadcasting, and remains a supporter of the iconic series. As of 2020, Singleton resides in Somerset.