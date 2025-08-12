Where are your favourite Blue Peter presenters now? From surprising career changes to life out of the spotlight

A staple of children’s television in Britain, we all have distinct memories of sitting in front of the telly and watching an episode of Blue Peter, wishing we could someday get that coveted badge. Since the show’s inception in 1958, a whole host of presenters have graced screens nationwide, impacting generations of kids and each leaving their own indelible mark.
We’ve compiled a list of some of the most iconic faces on Blue Peter, to see what they’ve been up to since their departure from the show.
Valerie Singleton, OBE (1962 – 1972)
Valerie joined Blue Peter in 1962 and remained a regular weekly presenter for ten years. Having trained as an actress at RADA, she was previously an acclaimed voice-artist before she joined the BBC as a television continuity announcer in 1961, transitioning to work on Blue Peter the following year.
Valerie was a hugely popular face on TV, and went on to present Nationwide, the BBC current affairs program, in 1973. She continued to make appearances on Blue Peter into the early 1980s as their designated ‘roving reporter’, also fronting the spin-off series Blue Peter Special Assignments. Of the show, she famously said, “we’re the people that went behind the rope”, taking viewers to places they wouldn’t have otherwise seen.
Valerie was awarded an OBE in 1994 for her services to broadcasting, and remains a supporter of the iconic series. As of 2020, Singleton resides in Somerset.
John Noakes (1965 – 1978)
The longest-serving presenter in the show’s history, John became legendary for his fearless stunts – like climbing Nelson’s Column and parachuting out of planes – and for his lovable relationship with his border collie, Shep.
John joined when Blue Peter began airing twice weekly, and quickly became known as the show’s resident stuntman. With his catchphrase “Get down, Shep!”, John became iconic in households nationwide. After leaving the show, he hosted the series Go With Noakes (1976–1980), which featured John and Shep traveling around Britain and trying thrill-seeking activities, and The Dinosaur Trail (1983), a children’s documentary series for ITV.
John moved to Mallorca with his wife the following year, and remained there until he passed away in 2017. His memory lives on as the face of Blue Peter’s ‘golden era’, and for inspiring generations of British children to live life adventurously.
Peter Purves (1967 – 1978)
Known for working alongside the aforementioned presenters, Peter became a key figure in Blue Peter’s history, expanding the show’s appeal by hosting educational segments and even directing some episodes.
Before Blue Peter, he played the companion Steven Taylor in Doctor Who, opposite William Hartnell’s First Doctor. Though he initially intended to join Blue Peter for a limited run, his chemistry with John and Valerie made him hugely popular with viewers, and he remained on the show for over ten years.
After leaving Blue Peter, Peter continued to have a successful broadcasting career, becoming a familiar face at the Crufts dog show, where he regularly presented the prestigious event for the BBC and became synonymous with its coverage. In 2022, Peter received an honorary fellowship from the University of Central Lancashire for his contributions to television.
You may also like
Yvette Fielding (1987 – 1992)
At just 18-years-old, Yvette made history as Blue Peter’s youngest-ever presenter. Her infectious enthusiasm made her a screen favourite – in 1990, she was voted that year’s ‘Top Lady on TV’ at the S.O.S Star Awards, beating out the likes of Kylie Minogue for the prize.
After her time on Blue Peter, Yvette went on to co-create and front the cult paranormal series Most Haunted (2002–2010; 2014–2019) alongside her husband Karl Beattie through their own company, Antix Productions. She also led the celebrity spin-off Ghosthunting With…, cementing her place as British TV’s queen of the supernatural.
Yvette has since carved out a new chapter as a seasoned author with her spooky adventure series The Ghost Hunter Chronicles (2021–), and she currently hosts the podcast Paranormal Activity. She lives with her husband and two children on a farm in Cheshire.
Anthea Turner (1992 – 1994)
Anthea became one of the most recognisable faces of Blue Peter in the early ‘90s, replacing Yvette Fielding on the show. She was already an established TV presenter, having previously hosted Top of the Pops, when she was recruited to host Blue Peter.
She became known for her work on the "Tracey Island" segment, a fictional Blue Peter storyline with adventurous plots and characters. In 1992, she was also injured during a motorbike stunt gone wrong while filming at the Radio 1 Roadshow.
In 1996, she was named BBC Personality of the Year, and won the Royal Variety Club of Great Britain Showbusiness Personality of the Year award. Anthea remains a regular presence in British media, and has also authored a diverse range of children's and adult’s books, including How to Age Well: The Secrets (2021).
Katy Hill (1995 – 2000)
A lifelong fan of Blue Peter, Katy reportedly bombarded the show’s editor with segment ideas while working as a BBC secretary – until, after auditioning, she joined the presenting team in 1995. Beloved for her relatable, laid-back attitude, Katy became a fan favourite for her fun segments like joining the Cirque de Soleil.
After leaving the show in 2000, she continued her broadcasting career presenting on popular shows like Live & Kicking (2001) and Football Fever (2002), and also went on to present the weekend breakfast show on 95.8 Capital FM. Having contributed to magazines like Cosmopolitan and Closer in the past, Katy is now a personal development coach, and runs a lifestyle blog about health, wellbeing, and travel.
Konnie Huq (1997 – 2008)
Konnie is the show’s longest-serving female presenter, renowned for her 11-year tenure on the show. A University of Cambridge economics graduate, Konnie already had an impressive media career alongside this, having trained part-time at the National Youth Music Theatre since childhood, and made her presenting debut at age 16 on TVFM.
Known for bringing a fresh, contemporary voice to the show, Konnie visited Bangladesh and India during her time on the show, and took part in the Blue Peter "Welcome Home Appeal", travelling to Angola to help reunite families separated by war. In a grand finale to her Blue Peter tenure, she set a Guinness World Record by pinning 17 badges onto fellow presenter Ayo Akinwolere’s shirt in under one minute.
Since leaving the show, she has participated in various charity TV specials and is the author of the popular children’s book Cookie and the Most Annoying Boy in the World (2019). Now also an established screenwriter, she co-wrote the Black Mirror episode "Fifteen Million Merits" (2011) with her husband and show creator, Charlie Brooker.
Matt Baker (1999 – 2008)
For his Blue Peter audition, Matt sent a videotape of himself riding a unicycle and lambing a sheep on a farm, according to an interview with Metro. With the eclectic video clearly embodying the Blue Peter spirit, Matt quickly got the job and became a screen staple alongside the likes of Katy Hill, Konnie Huq – and his dog, Meg.
With a dance and gymnastics background, Matt excelled at the show’s physical challenges, including passing the recruitment courses for the Royal Marines and the Parachute Regiment. He won two consecutive BAFTAs for Best Children’s Presenter, and even broke a tandem hang gliding world record alongside professional hang glider Judy Leden, MBE.
Following Blue Peter, Matt continues to have a successful broadcast career, presenting on shows like Countryfile and The One Show, and has lent both his hosting skills and gymnastics knowledge to various Olympic Games, most recently providing commentary for the Paris 2024 gymnastic events. In 2025, he presented the show Matt Baker’s British Isles on Channel 4, a four-part docuseries chronicling the picturesque locations of Britain.
Ayo Akinwolere (2006 – 2011)
Previously known as Andy Akinwolere, Ayo was born in Nigeria and grew up in Birmingham. While working as a runner for the BBC, he was invited to audition for Blue Peter, and became a co-presenter in 2006, and the first ever Black man to host the show.
Speaking to Notion in 2022, Ayo said: “I realised I had the opportunity to make history, to change the way we viewed ethnic minorities on British television. I wanted to be the Black James Bond and jump out of airplanes, and go on crazy adventures.”
From setting world records in open water swimming to playing unicycle basketball, Ayo quickly became a television favourite, and was nominated for numerous British Academy Children’s Awards. In 2008, he hosted Queen Elizabeth II to celebrate 50 years of Blue Peter.
Since leaving the show, Ayo has interviewed Usain Bolt for a BBC documentary, co-presented on Channel 4’s coverage of the European Rugby Champions Cup, and presented nightly coverage of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games for BBC Three. In 2016, Ayo changed his name back to his original birth name in an effort to better represent his community on screen.
Helen Skelton (2008 – 2013)
A trained PR executive and radio presenter, Helen began working as an occasional presenter on Newsround before becoming a Blue Peter host. She embarked on a wide range of thrill-seeking challenges during her time on the show, from highwire walking across Battersea Power Station to becoming the second woman ever to complete the Namibia Ultramarathon.
Since leaving the show, Helen has remained a popular face in British television, continuing to present on shows like Countryfile and presenting multiple Olympic Games for the BBC. In 2022, she made it to the final of Strictly Come Dancing, dancing the Charleston to the Blue Peter theme song as part of the BBC’s 100th anniversary celebrations.
Amy published her autobiography, In My Stride, in 2023, and currently co-hosts the BBC show Morning Live, which is set to return to screens in September 2025 following a brief hiatus.
Barney Harwood (2011 – 2017)
An established presenter for CBBC who later hosted children’s sitcoms like Bear Behaving Badly (2007–2010) and The Sorcerer's Apprentice (2007–2009), Barney was already a familiar face in television when he joined Blue Peter. An experienced cyclist, he excelled in the show’s physical challenges and also became known for giving away strange prizes in the “Spot Shelley” segment, including a house in Spain and a lifetime supply of chutney.
Since leaving the show, Barney established his own production company, and lends both his presenter and videography skills to clients. He has also starred in a range of regional theatre productions and pantomimes around the UK, from Aladdin to Snow White.