Where are the stars of The Bill today – 15 years after police drama ended?

The Bill was one of the longest-running British television shows with fans tuning in between 1983 and 2010 to see the lives and careers of police officers working at the fictional Sun Hill police station. After originally starting as a 'day in the life' style show, it eventually changed into adopting a more soap opera style, with episodes dealing with the personal lives of the officers as well as the issues they faced while protecting the public; one of the biggest moments saw six officers lose their lives as a fire tore through the police station.

Due to its 30-year run, the show saw plenty of stars come and go, while also serving as a launching pad for some of Britain's biggest acting stars. The likes of James McAvoy, Sean Bean, Keira Knightley and Ray Winstone all made guest appearances before finding fame. However, its long-standing cast members also found fame, from becoming EastEnders icons to starring in Oscar-winning films. See what happened to some of the show's best-known characters…

© Fremantle Media/Shutterstock Diane is now known for her role in EastEnders Diane Parish Diane only appeared on The Bill for three seasons with the actress playing PC Eva Sharpe for 94 episodes between 2002 and 2004. However, it was another staple of British television that Diane really found fame, as the actress has been appearing as Denise Fox in EastEnders since 2006. Her storylines on the show have included three marriages, including to serial killer Lucas Johnson, and welcoming a son with fellow soap icon Phil Mitchell after a drunken one-night stand.



© Fremantle Media/Shutterstock Mark was a major character in the show Mark Wingett Mark played Jim Carver, the original protagonist of The Bill, with the show's pilot episode focusing on his first day at Sun Hill. He appeared in the show up until 2005 and appeared in a total of 780 episodes! Since leaving the show, Mark has appeared in several British soaps including EastEnders, Hollyoaks and Heartbeat. His biggest role was in another police drama, Missing, in which he played Danny Hayworth, a radio DJ and former crime writer.



© Fremantle Media/Shutterstock Trudie has a famous daughter Trudie Goodwin Also appearing in the pilot episode was Trudie, who played WPC June Ackland from 1983 until her final episode was broadcast in 2007. Her stint on the popular ITV show set a record for the longest time an actor had portrayed a police officer. Her largest role away from the show was on Emmerdale, where she played Georgia Sharma, the mother of iconic character Jai Sharma; she appeared in the role between 2011 and 2015 and made a guest appearance in 2023. Trudie is also the mother of Elly Jackson, who sings for synth band La Roux; their most famous song is 'Going in for the Kill'.



© ITV/Shutterstock Eric has appeared in an Oscar-winning film Eric Richard Eric was the longest-serving police sergeant on the show, playing Bob Cryer between 1984 and 2001. His tenure saw him become the highest paid actor to appear on the popular show. Since appearing in the show, Eric has appeared in Dunkirk and Call the Midwife, but his largest success was in the 2016 short film, Stutterer. Eric played the father of the movie's protagonist, Greenwood Carson. The short film was a phenomenal success and in 2016, it won Best Live Action Short Film at the Academy Awards.



© Fremantle Media/Shutterstock Jeff was on the show for 24 years Jeff Stewart With an astonishing 900 appearances, Jeff was one of the show's longest-running stars, appearing between 1984 and 2008. His exit from the show was also covered with drama as he reportedly slashed his wrists on set after being informed his character was being written out. The 69-year-old has continued to act and in 2011, he won Best Actor at the Manhattan Film Awards for his role as Jakob Steel in Under Jakob's Ladder. In 2025, the star had a taste of real-life police work when he assisted officers in apprehending a shoplifter. Footage of the incident saw him refer to his role in the show.

