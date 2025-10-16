Where are John Wayne Gacy's ex-wives now?

Infamous killer John Wayne Gacy is the subject of a new limited series on Peacock, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, starring Michael Chernus as the titular criminal. It documents his crimes, which includes the serial rape, torture and murder of at least 33 young men and boys, many of which went underreported for years. The series, which dropped on October 16, has received critical acclaim for taking a vastly different approach from other true crime series like Ryan Murphy's divisive Monster franchise.

The eight-episode miniseries earned praise for shifting the focus of the show from the killer, inadvertently creating sympathy for the criminal on some occasions, to the victims, documenting the effects of his crimes, the highs and lows of the criminal justice system, lapses in systemic procedure, and the world of those around Gacy.

Two key figures from Gacy's life include his two ex-wives, Marlynn Myers and Carole Hoff. While they didn't feature prominently in his crimes, each of them were involved in his sordid tale in one way or another. What has happened to them since his arrest and conviction? Here's all you need to know about them…

Marlynn Myers

In 1964, Gacy got engaged to Marlynn, a co-worker of his at Nunn-Bush Shoe Company. In September, just six months later, they were married. He began working as a manager of three KFCs purchased by Marlynn's father. They were married for five years, with it all coming crashing down after he was convicted of sodomy following the sexual assault of minor boys.

© Getty Images John Wayne Gacy, the infamous killer known for the rape, torture and murder of several young boys and men

On December 3, 1968, the same day he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, Marlynn filed for divorce, petitioning for sole custody of their two children and ownership of their home. The court ruled in her favor and their divorce was finalized in September 1969. The pair had welcomed a son named Michael and a daughter named Christine.

Very little is known of Marlynn's life since their divorce. She spoke with the New York Times in 1979, which revealed that she had remarried since, but did not agree to divulge her new name. She mentioned not having spoken to Gacy for nine years, but upon hearing of the murder charges, she stated: "I just couldn't believe it. I never had any fear of him. It's hard for me to relate to these killings. I was never afraid of him."

© Getty Images He is the subject of the new Peacock miniseries "Devil in Disguise"

She also mentioned that she had "problems believing that he was homosexual" in reaction to his crimes involving boys and young men, affirming that he had been a good father to their kids. However, she did imply that his issues may have stemmed from his fraught relationship with his father, adding: "He and his dad did not get along. They were never close." It is believed Gacy never saw his first wife or kids ever again after the divorce, and she reportedly died in 2013.

Carole Hoff

© Getty Images He was named the "Killer Clown" because of his work as a clown, and was married twice during his lifetime

In 1972, Gacy married Carole Hoff, who he had briefly dated in high school. She moved into his ranch-style home with her two daughters, the site of a majority of Gacy's murders. Their marriage was fraught as well, ending in late 1975 when Carole asked for a divorce after a heated argument, which was then finalized the following year.

Very little is known about Carole too, although she does appear in the Netflix retelling of his story, Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Story, through archival footage. She comments on his decision to tell her he was bisexual while they were married, adding: "He wouldn't have much to do with me."

© Getty Images Michael Chernus plays the infamous criminal in the acclaimed miniseries

"We hardly had any sex and he found it very difficult to have anything to do with me." She did also comment on his relationships with men, saying: "I was aware of what he was doing. He just felt he was going more for the men and not for the women 'cause he could not function with a woman." Nothing else is known about her life since.