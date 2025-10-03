Netflix's Monster: The true extent of Ed Gein's horrifying crimes

What did Ed Gein do?

Gein was convicted of the murder of Bernice Worden, a 58-year-old cashier who owned a hardware store in Plainfield. After she was reported missing on November 16, 1957, Worden's son, Deputy Sheriff Frank Worden, voiced his suspicions about Gein, who had visited the store just one day before. When police arrived at Gein's farmhouse, however, they were horrified to discover a deceased Worden, not to mention several mutilated body parts, some of which had been used to construct masks and suits made entirely out of skin.

© Bettmann Archive Ed Gein's farmhouse in Plainfield, Wisconsin.

Questioned for his crimes, Gein admitted to killing two women: Worden and 54-year-old Mary Hogan, a tavern owner who had been missing for three years. While Gein confessed and was charged with killing both Worden and Hogan, he was unable to stand trial for their murders in 1957. Diagnosed with schizophrenia and declared mentally unfit, it was not until 1968 that Gein, who had been sent to the Central State Hospital for the Criminally Insane, was tried in court.