'Shocking' 8-part true crime drama based on true story is on my watchlist this week

Calling all true-crime drama fans! Disney+'s upcoming eight-part thriller Murdaugh: Death in the Family lands this week – and it’s definitely one for your watchlist. Inspired by “shocking actual events”, the series follows the notorious South Carolina Murdaugh family, whose once-powerful legal dynasty collapsed after a string of tragedies, fraud and double murder. Starring Patricia Arquette, Brittany Snow and Jason Clarke, the new series is set to air on Disney+ on Wednesday 15 October. It arrives hot on the heels of Netflix’s 2023 documentary The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, which explored the real-life cases – but this new drama promises to take viewers even deeper inside the family’s web of secrets.

This series is a must-watch for true-crime drama fans out there. Not only does it reveal the dark and twisty family secrets of the Murdaugh family, but it also boasts a stellar cast, including Severance star Patricia Arquette and Zero Dark Thirty actor Jason Clarke, who head up the dark family dynasty. Read on for all the details of the upcoming series…

© Disney Patricia Arquette plays Maggie Fans can't wait to watch Ahead of its release, viewers have already taken to social media to share their excitement. "CANNOT WAIT! What an insane story. And I'll watch anything with the icon @patriciaarquette," said one person, while another added: "Oh, my God. I did not recognize @patriciaarquette's voice at all. This looks beyond intense. So. Many. Awards." A third penned: "Chills!! I'm so invested in this! Hits close to home being in South Carolina."



© Disney The show is based on a real-life family What to expect from Murdaugh: Death in the Family Based on gripping real-life events, the series is an adaptation of investigative journalist Mandy Matney's Murdaugh Murders Podcast, which dug into the secrets surrounding the famous family and provided insight on the various criminal investigations they were caught up in.

WATCH: Murdaugh: Death in the Family Official Trailer

© Disney Brittany Snow plays journalist Mandy Matney The official synopsis reads: "Maggie and Alex enjoy a lavish life of privilege as members of one of South Carolina's most powerful legal dynasties. But when their son Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash, the family is faced with a test unlike any they've ever encountered. "As details come to light and new challenges emerge, the family's connections to several mysterious deaths raise questions which threaten everything Maggie and Alex hold dear."

© Disney Jason Clarke and Johnny Berchtold play father and son Who stars in Murdaugh: Death in the Family? Leading the series as heads of the Murdaugh family are Patricia Arquette (Severance, True Romance) and Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), who play Maggie and Alex Murdaugh.

© Disney Succession's J. Smith-Cameron stars across from Patricia Arquette They're joined by Johnny Berchtold (Reacher) as Paul Murdaugh, Will Harrison (Daisy Jones & The Six) as Buster Murdaugh, Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect, The Hunting Wives) as Mandy Matney, J. Smith-Cameron (Succession) as Marian Proctor, Gerald McRaney (Focus) as Randolph Murdaugh and Noah Emmerich (Super 8, The Truman Show) as Randy Murdaugh.



Murdaugh: Death in the Family will be available to watch on Disney+ from Wednesday 15 October.