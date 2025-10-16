FBI showrunner speaks out on unexpected character death in season 8

FBI showrunner Mike Weiss knows viewers weren't expecting that sudden death upon season eight's premiere, and that was the point. After season seven came to an end in May, fans were left waiting to learn the fate of Alana de la Garza's character Special Agent Isobel Castille, who in the episode's final moments, fainted and appeared to not have a pulse. Season eight's premiere proved her to be fine (save for having to undergo an emergency craniotomy due to a brain bleed), however Special Agent Dani Rhodes, Emily Alabi's character, was not, after being fatally shot while trying to save Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki).

Mike, speaking with TV Insider about Dani's unexpected death, noted: "Her death is a reminder of the grave stakes that [the agents] face day in and day out — trying to protect people in a world that is changing fast, with new threats always lurking around the corner."

© Getty Images Emily is leaving FBI after one season

Giving insight into how character deaths and cast departures come to be, and whether he considered killing off Isobel, he shared: "Every year, at the start of a new season, we, the writers, ask ourselves, 'What is the current dynamic in the show? What happens if it shifts slightly?' Isobel holds the entire team together in a lot of ways," and maintained: "We love Alana and her character so much, we never considered writing her off the show."

Still, he added: "We were excited about what it would look like to see her absent from the office, even briefly. How does the team react when they lose that center of gravity? Who steps in to fill the void? And of course, we're thrilled to be welcoming her back to 26 Fed, when she's ready," though remained mum on how long it'll be until Isobel is back at work.

Emily joined FBI for season seven only, with her character serving as a temporary filler for Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, who was played by Katherine Renee Kane, who left the show in season seven. "It was time to look towards new creative endeavors," she told Deadline about her departure in August 2024, adding: "I'm excited for the future and wish the show all the best."

© Getty Images Emily's departure leaves Scola without a partner again

Katherine and now Alana's departure leaves John Boyd's character Stuart Scola once again without a partner. "Losing a partner is always a tough thing. And Scola is going to be feeling the loss of Dani for a while," Mike said of the shake-up, though noted: "But Scola joined the FBI after the loss of his brother. He's a character who finds ways to grow and honor everyone he's lost in his daily life as an agent. It's what makes him an extraordinary asset to the team."

© CBS Photo Archive Isobel is on a brief hiatus

As for how he'll feel about getting a new partner, the showrunner added: "Scola is not going to close off completely when it comes to welcoming new partners. Going back to his experience with loss, he's a character who has learned to appreciate every small moment with friends and family. That's the same with every new colleague and partner."

FBI season eight welcomed new additions Juliana Aidén Martinez, who will play Eva Ramos, and Claire Coffee, who will play Anna Vorpe, however their characters will be introduced in later episodes.