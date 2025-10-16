Meet the real-life partners of the stars of The Diplomat

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Netflix hit, which released its third season on October 16, stars Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, and Ali Ahn, among others

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell attend Netflix's "The Diplomat" special screening at Metrograph on October 14, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Keri Russell knows a thing or two about balancing a romance in the spotlight, though thankfully her own relationship pales in comparison to that of her character's on The Diplomat. On the hit Netflix show, which released its third season on October 16, the Felicity alum stars as Kate Wyler, a career diplomat juggling her high-profile job as ambassador to the United Kingdom, and her turbulent marriage to Hal Wyler, also an experienced U.S. diplomat and former ambassador to Lebanon.

Hal is played by Rufus Sewell, and the show also stars David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, plus The West Wing co-stars Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford have been promoted to series regulars. And while Keri's real-life relationship may not exactly look like her character Kate's, she does know a thing or two about having a partner in the same industry as her. See who the stars of The Diplomat are dating or married to in real life below.

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Keri Russell

During Keri's stint on The Americans, which ran from 2013 to 2018, she quietly started dating her co-star Matthew Rhys, and the pair confirmed their relationship in 2014. In 2016, they welcomed their first child together, son Sam, plus they are also parents to Keri's two children from her marriage to ex-husband Shane Deary, River, 18, and Willa, 12.

Rufus Sewell, Vivian Benitez at "The Diplomat" Season 2 New York premiere at The Plaza Hotel on October 28, 2024 in New York, New York© Getty Images

Rufus Sewell

Rufus, 57, started dating actress and former model Vivian Benítez, 28, in 2020, and they tied the knot in 2024. He was previously married to Yasmin Abdallah from 1999 to 2000, and later to Amy Gardner from 2004 to 2006, with whom he shares son William Douglas Sewell, 23, plus he is also a dad to daughter Lola, 12, who he shares with Ami Komai.

Ali Ahn and William Jackson Harper attend the 52nd International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton on November 25, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images

Ali Ahn

Ali has been in a relationship with the The Good Place actor William Jackson Harper since 2012, after they starred in an outdoor production of Romeo + Juliet.

David Gyasi (R) and his wife Emma Gyasi arrive for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 23, 2025© Getty Images

David Gyasi

David has been with his wife Emma Llaudes since they were in sixth form in Slough, England, when she became pregnant with their daughter Elena, 25, who has since also become an actress. They have since also welcomed son Nathaniel.

Pandora Colin and Rory Kinnear attend the Royal Film Performance of 'Spectre' at Royal Albert Hall on October 26, 2015 in London, England© Getty

Pandora Collin and Rory Kinnear

Lydia Trowbridge and Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge are in a relationship in real life. The characters' actors, Pandora and Rory, have been together since 2006, and share two kids, son Riley, 15, and daughter Hope, 11.

