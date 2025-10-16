Meet the real-life partners of the stars of The Diplomat

Keri Russell knows a thing or two about balancing a romance in the spotlight, though thankfully her own relationship pales in comparison to that of her character's on The Diplomat. On the hit Netflix show, which released its third season on October 16, the Felicity alum stars as Kate Wyler, a career diplomat juggling her high-profile job as ambassador to the United Kingdom, and her turbulent marriage to Hal Wyler, also an experienced U.S. diplomat and former ambassador to Lebanon.

Hal is played by Rufus Sewell, and the show also stars David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, plus The West Wing co-stars Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford have been promoted to series regulars. And while Keri's real-life relationship may not exactly look like her character Kate's, she does know a thing or two about having a partner in the same industry as her. See who the stars of The Diplomat are dating or married to in real life below.

1/ 5 © Getty Images Keri Russell During Keri's stint on The Americans, which ran from 2013 to 2018, she quietly started dating her co-star Matthew Rhys, and the pair confirmed their relationship in 2014. In 2016, they welcomed their first child together, son Sam, plus they are also parents to Keri's two children from her marriage to ex-husband Shane Deary, River, 18, and Willa, 12.



2/ 5 © Getty Images Rufus Sewell Rufus, 57, started dating actress and former model Vivian Benítez, 28, in 2020, and they tied the knot in 2024. He was previously married to Yasmin Abdallah from 1999 to 2000, and later to Amy Gardner from 2004 to 2006, with whom he shares son William Douglas Sewell, 23, plus he is also a dad to daughter Lola, 12, who he shares with Ami Komai.



3/ 5 © Getty Images Ali Ahn Ali has been in a relationship with the The Good Place actor William Jackson Harper since 2012, after they starred in an outdoor production of Romeo + Juliet.



4/ 5 © Getty Images David Gyasi David has been with his wife Emma Llaudes since they were in sixth form in Slough, England, when she became pregnant with their daughter Elena, 25, who has since also become an actress. They have since also welcomed son Nathaniel.

