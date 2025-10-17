'Nail-biting' 6-episode detective drama with Bridgerton star is your weekend binge

Detective drama fans looking for your weekend TV binge, we've got you covered. ITVX has just added a new crime drama, Thorne, and it sounds seriously gripping. The series is adapted from the novels by Mark Billingham and follows complex detective, Tom Thorne, as he hunts for a serial killer. The six-episode drama, which is split into two parts, features a star-studded cast, led by Sherwood's David Morrissey, Bridgerton's Lorraine Ashbourne and Ray Donovan's Eddie Marsan.

David Morrissey has a great track record when it comes to gripping crime thrillers and is no stranger to playing hardened detectives, having starred as DCS George Oldfield in ITV's The Long Shadow, DCS Ian St Clair in Sherwood and DS Maurice Jobson in Red Ridings. Here, he plays another talented detective, who is haunted by his past – and if, like me, you're a police drama fan, you might want to add this to your watchlist. Keep reading to find out more.

© International/EVT/Shutterstock David Morrissey, Natascha McElhone, Aidan Gillen, Eddie Marsan star in Thorne

What is Thorne about?

The series, which is described as a "nail-biting crime thriller" follows DI Thorne as he investigates shocking crimes. The show is split into two parts and adapted from the novels Sleepyhead and Scaredy Cat. In the first three episodes, three women are found murdered, with their killer having induced them into having strokes. A fourth victim survived and might be able to identify the culprit but has been left with locked in syndrome and is unable to communicate.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Bridgerton's Lorraine Ashbourne also stars

In the second season, Scaredy Cat, two women are killed simultaneously near St Pancras station, but in different ways. It isn't long before DI Thorne realises that he's not chasing one serial killer, but two.

WATCH: The trailer for Thorne

Who stars in Thorne?

David Morrissey (Sherwood, The Walking Dead) leads the cast as DI Tom Thorne. He's joined by Eddie Marsan (King & Conqueror) as Kevin Tughan, Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) as Phil Hendricks, O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid's Tale) as Dave Holland, Lorraine Ashbourne (Riot Women, Bridgerton) as Ruth Brigstocke and Jack Shepherd (Fearless) as Jim Thorne.

Other cast members include Natascha McElhone, Aisling Loftus, Stephen Campbell Moore, Sandra Oh, Georgia Tennant, Joe Absolom and more.

What have viewers said about the show?

Viewers have praised the show on social media over the years, with one person writing: "Thorne is really good - great script and David Morrissey brilliantly leads a rather good cast," while another was pleased to see the show had been become available on ITVX, writing: "Just seen that ITVX is showing Thorne... brilliant, been waiting to see these for ages. Missed them first time round as I was introduced to your character through Mark's books after the TV series aired... star acting as usual."

Thorne is available to stream on ITVX, Sky and STV Player.