'Gripping' 6-part thriller with Virgin River star is going on my watchlist

Calling all thriller fans! A gripping series is coming to ITVX in November, starring Virgin River's Martin Henderson and Aquaman's Jason Momoa – and it sounds seriously good. The thriller, titled The Red Road, follows local sheriff Harold Jensen as he polices two clashing communities: a small town outside of New York City and the neighbouring mountains that are home to a federally unrecognised Native American tribe. When an NYU student goes missing in the mountains, Harold forges an alliance with a dangerous member of the tribe.

ITVX has an increasing range of brilliant dramas on offer, and The Red Road sounds like another binge-watch waiting to happen. Not only does the series boast an impressive cast, led by Martin Henderson and Jason Momoa, but the story sounds seriously dark and sinister, with the potential for plenty of twists and turns to keep viewers glued to their screens. This one is going on my watchlist. Keep reading to find out more.

© Film/Everett/Shutterstock Martin Henderson leads the cast as local sheriff Harold Jensen What is The Red Road about? Billed as a "gripping" and "dramatic" thriller, the series centres around local sheriff Harold Jensen, who is struggling to keep his family together while simultaneously policing two clashing communities: the small town where he grew up just outside of New York City, and the neighbouring mountains that are home to a federally unrecognised Native American tribe. The synopsis continues: "After a terrible tragedy and cover-up further divides these worlds, an uneasy alliance is forged between the officer and a dangerous member of the tribe - as each of the two men find themselves increasingly compromised by the other and the emotional ghosts of their collective pasts begin to emerge, the lives of both quickly unravel and lead to terrible consequences."

WATCH: The trailer for The Red Road

© WireImage Jason Momoa stars in The Red Road Who stars in Red Road? Martin Henderson leads the cast as Harold Jensen, while Jason Momoa plays a member of the tribe and ex-con, Phillip Kopus. They're joined by Julianne Nicholson (August: Osage County, Boardwalk Empire) as Harold's wife Jean and Tamara Tunie (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, The Good Wife) as tribe leader Marie Van Der Vee. Other cast members include Annalise Basso (Oculus, Standing Up) and Allie Gonino (The Lying Game, Hidden Away).

© Film/Everett/Shutterstock The drama ran for two seasons What have viewers said about The Red Road? The drama, which ran for two seasons between 2014 and 2015, has been praised by viewers on social media over the years, with some calling for the show's continuation. One person wrote on X: "Started watching The Red Road because I'm such a massive fan of the wildly talented Jason Momoa. Now I'm well & truly hooked on this utterly amazing & ridiculously addictive series with @martinhenderson. Can't wait for more," while another added: "Oh my god #TheRedRoad is such a good series. Please bring it back."