ITV's 8-part mystery thriller from 'best crime writer in South Africa' sounds unmissable

Filming is officially underway for ITV's upcoming eight-part mystery thriller The Invisible – and it sounds unmissable. Inspired by Blood Safari, a book by Deon Meyer – who has been dubbed "the best crime writer in South Africa" – the series is set in Kruger National Park and follows lead character Jack Phatudi as he hunts down a mysterious serial killer targeting local poachers. Starring Abbie Cornish (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing) and Dougray Scott (The Hack, The Crow Girl), The Invisible is directed by Jozua Malherbe, who previously adapted Meyer's Devil's Peak and Trackers, and Amy Jephta, known for directing the family drama Barakat.

This isn't the first series to explore crime in vast natural settings: Netflix's Untamed, starring Eric Bana, drew over 24.6 million viewers and earned an 83% Rotten Tomatoes score. But whereas Untamed unfolded in Yosemite, The Invisible grounds its tension in the heart of South Africa’s wild landscapes, where questions of power, corruption, and environmental exploitation collide. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new series…

© RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX Netflix's Untamed was set in Yosemite National Park

What is The Invisible about?

Like all great crime thrillers, The Invisible begins with a manhunt for a serial killer before unravelling into a web of secrets and political cover-ups.

The story unfolds over a dual timeline. The first follows local Inspector Jack Phatudi, who is drawn into a dangerous manhunt to uncover a mysterious killer targeting local poachers. The second centres on former bodyguard Dekker, who is hired to protect South African expat Emma as she returns home to search for her brother, whom she believes is still alive despite his disappearance 20 years earlier.

The synopsis, as per Deadline, continues: "When Phatudi's investigation collides with Emma and Dekker's quest, they uncover a buried conspiracy reaching back to the political assassination of a pivotal African leader. As powerful forces close in, all three are forced to confront the explosive truth – one that could rewrite history, and that others will kill to keep hidden."

© Photographer: Joss Barratt Dougray Scott played DI Lou Stanley opposite Eve Myles in The Crow Girl

Who stars in The Invisible?

Abbie Cornish (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing) and Dougray Scott (The Hack, The Crow Girl) lead the cast, while South African stars Kim Engelbrecht (Reyka), Tim Theron (Trackers) and Tumisho Masha (Mandela's Gun) also star.

© Variety via Getty Images Abbie Cornish stars as Emma

A new frontier for South African noir

While Deon Meyer’s novels have long captivated international readers, The Invisible marks one of his most ambitious adaptations to date – a blend of thriller, political mystery and South African noir. If you fancy watching some of Meyer's other adaptations, check out: Heart of the Hunter, Orion, Dead at Day Break, Jakhalsdans, Trackers, The Last Tango, The Ballade of Robbie De Wee and Hunting Emma.

What have the cast and crew said?

Blood Safari author Deon Meyer said: "To say I'm proud, grateful and excited about The Invisible as a TV series is a vast understatement. We've worked so hard for two years to put the series together, and now, it's finally going into production with an excellent broadcast partner and executive production team, great writers, a stellar, international cast, a brilliant director and the best film crew in the world. How cool is that?"

Meanwhile, Nomsa Philiso, director of content: general entertainment, English and Portuguese-speaking Africa at MultiChoice, added: "The Invisible is a contemporary South African retelling inspired by true events – including the mysterious plane crash that claimed former Mozambican President Samora Machel. We're proud of this collaboration and the platform the series will enjoy on M-Net, where Meyer's work continues to captivate South African – and global – audiences."