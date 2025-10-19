Hallmark fans have the same complaint for 'Countdown to Christmas' kickoff, A Royal Montana Christmas

The Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" line-up has officially kicked off with the very first film premiere for the season, A Royal Montana Christmas, on Saturday, October 18. While the technical first release was Mistletoe Murders on Friday, that is a TV show, with its pilot episode dropping on October 17. As someone who loves to get Christmas celebrations started as early as January 1 the year prior, I have no qualms with getting holiday viewing started even before the leaves fully turn red or the fall breeze nips through the air.

With the debut of A Royal Montana Christmas (now available for streaming), Hallmark fans finally have a first taste of the holiday season on the channel, which stars Fiona Gubelmann and Warren Christie as a princess dreaming of a paradise away from her royal duties, and the handsome ranch guide who presents that new opportunity, plus some sparks.

What's been the verdict, you might ask? While early critical and fan reception has been positive, a dedicated discussion thread for the Hallmark holiday line-up has left certain fans definitely flummoxed by the accent work in the film, specifically the pretend "royals." One quipped: "I cannot take the fake accents on the fake royals. I'm sorry."

Another similarly wrote: "I'm trying to get used to Fiona with her fake accent. I do like her as an actress though," with a third also adding: "That is one terrible accent Fiona Gubelmann is using." Others also expressed their disappointment with the royal and commoner-to-lover storyline, saying it had been "played out" often enough, especially also with the news of the greenlit sequel to the popular Prime Video film Red, White and Royal Blue (*swoon*).

© Hallmark "Mistletoe Murders" began the Hallmark Channel holiday line-up for series

The official plotline, if you're uninitiated so far, for A Royal Montana Christmas reads: "Overwhelmed by her royal duties during the Christmas season, Princess Victoria of Zelarnia (Fiona) is ready for a change of pace. Looking to decompress in the days leading up to Christmas, she decides to take a vacation to Peaceful Pines Ranch in Montana where she celebrated Christmas as a child with her late father."

© Hallmark "A Royal Montana Christmas" kicked off the Countdown to Christmas schedule of movies on Hallmark

Things, of course, get saucy. "Upon arrival, she meets her dashing guide Huntley Blaylock who presents her and the other guests at the ranch with a rustic experience that is far from the royal treatment. This Christmas, Huntley must decide if he wants to step into a leadership role and carry on the family ranch's legacy as his parents, the owners, approach retirement."

© Hallmark Fans have received the movie positively, although with some nitpicks for the accent work and predictable plotline

And here comes the classic "mistaken identity" bit. "Unaware of her status as a princess, Huntley puts Victoria through the rigors of a Montana ranch experience. Victoria also plans to help Huntley revive the ranch's Christmas Holly-Day Dance. Victoria finds herself charmed by both Huntley and this different pace of life. As the two start to fall for each other, things get complicated when Huntley discovers Victoria is a princess."

© Hallmark Queen of Hallmark Lacey Chabert has a few projects in the pipeline for this season as well

"As Christmas approaches and her time at the ranch comes to an end, Victoria must decide if she should return to her royal life or stay in Montana with Huntley and the ranch she has grown so fond of."