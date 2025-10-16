See the full 2025 Lifetime Christmas movie schedule (including one inspired by my favorite country star)

The nights are getting darker faster, the air has of a chill to it, and Lifetime has dropped their 2025 It’s a Wonderful Lifetime holiday movie schedule – it's definitely beginning to look a lot like Christmas! This year the network will have brand-new movies every weekend, kicking off on November 29th at 8/7c with R&B singer Brandy in Christmas Everyday, and The Christmas Campaign with Vivica A. Fox . Emmy-winning Broadway star Loretta Devine will appear in Deck the Hallways, One Tree Hill's James Lafferty stars in A Pickleball Christmas, and one of my favorite country singer's Kane Brown and his wife Katelynn are executive producing Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch, a romance inspired by the couple’s hit country duet, "Thank God", and the theme of redemption and faith.

This is one of the holiday films I'm most looking forward to this season as it ties together some of my favorite things – hockey, Nashville, and romance. The film stars Tyler Hilton as a pro-hockey player who suffers an injury during a high-profile game three weeks before Christmas. In his journey to recovery, Wes is referred to Keller Ranch in Nashville, where he meets no-nonsense rancher Maggie Keller (Arielle Kebbel) who helps him to break down his walls and return to the ice. What more do you need for a holiday movie?

I'm also looking forward to Christmas in Alaska, starring Emma Johnson and Marcus Rosner, about rival journalists who find themselves stuck together in Alaska and discover they have more in common than work. If the "there-is-only-one-bed" trope doesn't show up, I may be very disappointed. A Pickleball Christmas also looks like the perfect movie to snuggle up under a blanket and watch, with Zibby Allen and James Lafferty as a pickleball coach and tennis star who team up to save his family's racquet club.

Finally, there's a surprising addition to the schedule this year, which is perfect for those of you who love ho-ho-horror and Christmas. Do You Fear What I Fear stars Ciarra Hanna as Claire, a woman in the big city who discovers eerie holiday decorations appearing in her apartment. To uncover who is leaving her the creepy messages on each decoration, Claire must turn the tables and set her own trap…

Christmas Everyday November 29 at 8/7c Following the death of her father, Fancy (Brandy Norwood) has been more determined than ever to uphold her father’s cherished Christmas traditions – especially because her mother Evelyn (Debbi Morgan) has begun losing her sight. But Fancy is simultaneously planning her bridezilla baby sister wedding, and when a water pipe bursts and disrupts the fairytale wedding plans, all hell breaks loose – until Fancy meets contractor Jaylen (Robert C Riley), who is tasked with renovating the house and helping her to re-learn valuable lessons about faith, family, and the true meaning of Christmas.

The Christmas Campaign November 29 at 10/9c Chelsea Rose Brooks stars as Kayleigh, a driven, no-nonsense digital advertising executive who thrives on competition who is asked by her boss (Vivica A. Fox) to team up with her counterpart, Darren Morgan (Austen Jaye), a laid-back strategist with a creative flair. But soon their professional ambitions collide with their personal lives and they realize that the key to success might just be each other…



Do You Fear What I Fear December 4th at 8/7c When Claire (Ciarra Hanna) lands her dream job in the city, she thinks she’s finally escaped her picture-perfect Christmas hometown until creepy holiday decorations begin appearing in her apartment, with each one featuring a message from someone who knows her. Is it her charming new neighbor? Or the ex who won’t let go? To find out, Claire will have to turn the tables and set a trap of her own….



Jingle All the Way to Love December 5th at 8/7c As a young woman, Andi Kelton (Erin Agostino) receives a lucky sleigh bell from a handsome stranger at a New Year's party, only to pass it on. Years later, with the help of radio host Jake (Romaine Waite) and his listeners, Andi attempts to track down her mystery man before Christmas. No prizes for guessing who he is…



© David SPOWART / A+E Networks A Christmas Cookbook December 5th at 10/9c Newly single at Christmas, Veronica Cearley (Ashley Newbrough) finds unexpected comfort in The X-Mas Club, a festive group of food lovers who cook, give back to their community, and celebrate the season solo. But soon Veronica finds sparks flying with the club’s warm-hearted founder, and together they realize that maybe the best part of Christmas is not the food.



© Syd Wong Deck the Hallways December 6th at 8/7c Zoe (Naika Toussaint) returns to Chicago to visit her grandmother Agnes (Loretta Devine), who has traded old traditions for bold new adventures — including canceling the family's cherished holiday. Zoe isn't pleased by this update and so, with the help of her childhood crush, Jace (Jaime M. Callica), tries to revive the celebrations, helping to remind Agnes – and Zoe – that the holiday spirit, new memories, and maybe even new love are made by those bold enough to keep traditions alive.



Merry Missed Connection December 6th at 10/9c For 24 years, Marie (Emily Alatalo) has been keeping an in-depth diary of her life, complete with a list of her wants when it comes to a partner. So, of course, she takes the diary with her to a speed dating event in a last-ditch effort to find a man to take home for Christmas – only to pick up someone else's during the event. Will the star-crossed diaries and potential soulmates find their way back to each other for Christmas?



© SAM BEEKHAN 2024 / A+E Net A Runaway Bride for Christmas December 12th at 8/7c Former entertainment correspondent turned actress Nischelle Turner stars as Emma, a runaway bride who returns to the only town she's ever called home – and unexpectedly falls for her former high school crush, Mitch (Mark Ghanime). But when the groom she left at the altar turns up to win her back, Emma has a big decision to make.



Christmas in Alaska December 12th at 10/9c Rival journalists Megan and Oliver are competing for the same lucrative promotion but soon find themselves stuck together in snowy Alaska after their plane is forced to make an emergency landing.T



© Lifetime Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch December 13th at 8/7c Pro-hockey player Wes Campbell (Tyler Hilton), suffers an injury during a high-profile game weeks before Christmas and finds himself referred to Keller Ranch in Nashville to recover. There, he meets no-nonsense rancher Maggie Keller (Arielle Kebbel), a single mom and equestrian-assisted therapist. Together, an unexpected romance blossoms, but will their different lifestyles tear them apart?



© Lifetime Rodeo Christmas Romance December 13th at 10/9c Fiercely independent equestrian, Emma (Rebecca Dalton), finds herself ranch-sitting for a friend while caring for her injured horse over Christmas – but when she meets brooding veteran, Noal (Corey Sevier), sparks fly.

