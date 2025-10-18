Inside Hallmark star Fiona Gubelmann's private life with husband Alex Weed

A chill is in the air, and the holidays are around the corner as the Hallmark Channel is getting a head start on celebrating Christmas. The network's popular annual Countdown to Christmas movie series is kicking off this year with A Royal Montana Christmas, starring Fiona Gubelmann, and premiering on Saturday, October 18. The actress got the attention of loyal Hallmark Channel fans when she joined the network back in 2016, and as we've now watched Fiona's holiday movies for almost a decade, it's time to learn more about her personal life with her husband Alex Weed when she's away from the cameras.

© Instagram Who is Alex Weed? Alex is an actor just like his wife. He has appeared on several hit TV shows including CSI: NY, Criminal Minds, Pretty Little Liars, The West Wing, House, and Gilmore Girls. He has also had roles in the movies The Pumpkin Karver, Horror High and Suck and Moan. His first credited role was in the movie Frezno Smooth, which came out in 1999.

© Instagram How did Alex and Fiona meet? The pair were college sweethearts who fell madly in love with each other while attending the University of California. Back then, Fiona was initially set to become a doctor, however she took a risk and changed her major to acting. Alex was already studying acting and they met while creating a student film, and the rest was history. Post-graduation, he attended classes at the Beverly Hills Playhouse. The two have maintained their relationship for almost two decades.

© Instagram Have Alex and Fiona ever worked together? The couple brought their effortless off-screen chemistry to the silver screens as well. They both starred in the film Horror High in 2005, which was unsurprisingly, a horror film. Then they switched it up and went into the reality TV world, appearing on the show House Hunters Renovation during which they purchased a home and then transformed it.

© Instagram What has Fiona said about Alex? The duo often posts their adventures on social media. For their anniversary in July 2023, Fiona posted two adorable pictures of the couple passionately kissing each other with their wedding cake splattered over their faces. She wrote: "Happy Anniversary Alex. I'd smash cake in your face all over again. Thanks for always making me laugh. Love you."