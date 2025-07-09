Red, White & Royal Blue fans get 'serious' new update – as huge star returns

Listen up Red, White & Royal Blue fans! If, like me, you're desperately counting down the days until the sequel to Prime Video's hit rom-com based on Casey McQuiston’s bestseller, then have I got news for you!

Red, White & Royal Blue charts the enemies-to-lovers romance between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the First Son of the United States, and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) of Britain. Supporting cast members include Uma Thurman and Stephen Fry.

© Jonathan Prime Exciting new update In a recent interview with Yahoo!, the book's author and co-screenwriter Casey was asked if they could share any details about the highly anticipated sequel – and they revealed an exciting update. While keeping specific plot details tightly under wraps, Casey explained: "I think what you can expect from the sequel is a glimpse into Alex and Henry's life after the confetti has finished falling from the first movie, and you have to move forward together as two adults in a real, serious adult partnership."

© Jonathan Prime "With pressures and expectations and dreams that might be coming into conflict with each other, and things that might be pulling them and pushing them in different directions and how they navigate that together," Casey continued, before saying: "So as vaguely as possible, that’s what I’m allowed to say.” Revealing that they'd been co-writing with Matthew Lopez, who wrote and directed the first movie, Casey added: "I've spoken to a lot of the cast about the sequel, and that they’re all so excited about it, and about hopefully moving forward with the next steps."

© Amazon Prime Video Who will star in the sequel? As if Casey's news wasn't enough to sate RW&RB fans for one week, another major announcement sent the fandom into a frenzy – this time from none other than President Ellen Claremont herself.

© Jonathan Prime That's right, Uma Thurman confirmed to Letterboxd that she's set to reprise her role, saying: "When it's ready, I will do it. We don't know what Ellen will be up to, but she'll be up to something!" "It was a really fun role," she added. "That was a joy… I like playing fun characters. She went on to add: "I loved Ellen – [she] was great. To watch and even imagine that today – it's such an alternative, better world."

While no official cast announcements have been made, it's safe to assume that viewers can expect the return of beloved characters Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry – played by the wonderful Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine. Red, White & Royal Blue first captivated fans with its release on Prime Video in August 2023, and quickly stormed to claim the number one spot on the streamer over its premiere weekend.