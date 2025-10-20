ITV's star-studded 5-part reality series axed after first season

ITV's five-part reality series Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters, which saw a star-studded line-up of British celebrities plunge into the shark-filled waters of the Bahamas, has been axed after just one season. Despite featuring big names such as Call the Midwife's Helen George, Countdown's Rachel Riley and comedian-actor Sir Lenny Henry, the programme failed to make a splash in the ratings – with its launch episode only drawing 1.5 million viewers, according to The Sun. Created to mark the 50th anniversary of Jaws, the series aimed to promote shark conservation and challenge misconceptions about the ocean’s most feared predators.

A spokeswoman for ITV confirmed there wouldn't be a second series, explaining: "The intention with this series was always to make a splash, raise awareness of shark conservation and change people's perception of these majestic creatures and we're proud we achieved that." It's disappointing to see a show like this fail to be renewed, but with other hits like The Celebrity Traitors enjoying huge success (the first episode garnered over 12 million viewers), it's hard to make a compelling case when the numbers are crunched.

© ITV Ade Adepitan, Ross Noble, Helen George, Sir Lenny Henry, Lucy Punch, Dougie Poynter and Rachel RIley all starred

Critics' reactions to the show

The show proved a hit with some of those who tuned in, with The Guardian's Rhik Samadder penning: "I'm absolutely hooked by this cheeky, danger-packed reality show." However, other publications like The Telegraph remarked: "[It's] mildly entertaining, but lacks bite when it comes to its environmental message," while The i wrote: "On the scale of celebrity reality TV shows, Shark! is certainly one of the higher-brow ones. But I doubt it will be able to move the needle on public perception of sharks."

© ITV The show first aired back in July

What is Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters about?

Featuring an impressive celebrity line-up to hammer home a wider environmental message, the series followed the celebrities who were forced to confront their biggest fear – sharks.

The synopsis continues: "Throughout their adrenaline-fueled, challenge-heavy journey in the Bahamas – the shark capital of the world – these A-listers will push past their limits to come nose to nose with nature's 'villains'. Their firsthand experiences will provide immeasurable excitement and new perspective; they'll come to appreciate sharks' valuable place on the food chain and in our ecosystem, recognizing that a world devoid of these notoriously terrifying creatures is downright frightening.

"The celebrities will be tasked with diving with a different species of shark, with the breeds getting bigger and more dangerous each time. Bimini, the Bahamas island where the show will be filmed, is home to around seven to ten different shark types including Hammerheads, Bull sharks and Tiger sharks. And if that isn't enough, the celebrities will also face fear-inducing challenges whilst learning firsthand the important role sharks play in our oceans."

© ITV Helen struggled to overcome her fears

Who starred in Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters?

Despite its lack of renewal, the starry line-up did provide entertainment for many viewers, which included Helen George (Call the Midwife), TV presenter, actor and writer Sir Lenny Henry, Rachel Riley (Countdown) and Lucy Punch (Amandaland). They were joined by McFly's bassist Dougie Poynter, stand-up comedian and actor Ross Noble and Paralympic medalist and presenter Ade Adepitan.