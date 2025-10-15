Kim Kardashian reveals how often Kanye West actually sees his kids: 'It's not easy'

Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye West, who now simply goes by Ye, for seven years and together they welcomed their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm into the world. They finalized their divorce in 2022 and they've continued to co-parent. The mogul got transparent on the Call Her Daddy podcast about her ex-husband often going long periods of time without contacting her children. When host Alex Cooper inquired: "When was the last time that Kanye saw the kids," Kim hesitantly responded: "Hmm. Whenever he'll call for them and ask... It's probably been a couple months since we've heard from him?"

The entrepreneur explained: "[Our kids] always knew that he had a big life traveling before and was always on tour and all of that, and that he lives in different countries all the time and loves to live all over the place." She shared that she does the best that she can raising them, and that the kids have adapted to everything. Kim revealed: "We manage it really well. They love their life and their routine and their schedule. [My] job as their mom is to make sure that they stick to their routine and that they're healthy and happy."

© WireImage Kim and Kanye were married for seven years

Although she showed her positive and determined spirit, she vulnerably added: "Look, it's not easy, no matter what. Every time he asks, I will always let them see their father. That's just who I am. If there's a time when it's just super unhealthy, I'll say, 'hey, let's do it here at my house or let's figure out a different time.'" Kim delved deeper into explaining that Kanye was often "toxic" during their marriage and that she drew the line when it came to protecting her family.

© Getty Images The pair got divorced in 2022

She expressed that her final straw with the relationship was when the rapper would speak negatively about those closest to her and their children. Kim revealed: "There was just a lot of things that I wouldn't deal with. I didn't like the feeling of someone talking bad about my kids, grandmother, aunts — all of those feelings. If someone feels that way, then we shouldn't be together." She went on to reveal that her former husband betrayed her trust when he "aired out a lot of personal stuff," which led the reality TV star to "not feel safe emotionally."

© Getty Images Kim opened up about their co-parenting situation

Kim recalled a time when Kanye was having an "episode." She came home to an empty garage which previously had five Lamborghinis in it and Kanye told her that he had simply gifted the cars "to all of his friends." Kanye's "episodes" due to his mental health issues, often made Kim feel on edge and extremely anxious. She shared: "You never know what you're going to get when you wake up, and that's a really unsettling feeling. Lack of stability was a big thing."

© Getty Images Kim shared that its "not easy"

After struggling for a long time in her marriage, she decided to end it so that she could set a good example for her young and impressionable kids. Kim revealed: "Once my mental health starts to get affected and I can't parent the way I need to and I can't be present or focused, there's got to be one of us that can. I had to save myself to be a better mom, and I think that when everyone's older, they'll be able to see it and understand it all."