Khloé Kardashian calls Kim Kardashian 'two-faced' in argument over North West

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian don't always see eye to eye.

The two siblings have had their fair share of fights play out on the screen through the years both on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians, and the latest is over a perceived double standard over their parenting.

The Skims founder has four kids with ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West, North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five, while the Good American founder has two kids with ex Tristan Thompson, True, six, and Tatum, two.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, which airs on Hulu, Kim and Khloé appeared with their mom Kris Jenner on a camping trip to Joshua Tree, outside of Los Angeles.

At one point, Kim's daughter North, who at the time was in China with her dad for a concert, FaceTimed her, and is heard saying: "Oh my Gosh. I don't even know if I slept," to which Kim replied: "You don't even know if you've slept? Oh no! That is jet lag."

Kim went on to show North around the RV, and as the FaceTime call started taking up more time, Kris and Khloé became annoyed, and called back to a previous fight Kim and Khloé had over Khloé similarly taking time out of their time together to talk to her kids over the phone.

Khloé, calling out Kim during her confessional, then said: "Like, seriously. You're the one that not even a year ago is fighting with me for saying goodnight to my child," adding: "And you are on the phone with North for a couple hours."

Then Kris, seemingly siding with Khloé and referencing the same previous fight, also said during her own confessional: "This is exactly what you criticized Khloé for doing. This is the pot calling the kettle black."

Back in the RV, Kris put her foot down, and told Kim: "Okay well, we're almost there and we've spent more than half of the trip on the phone with your children," and emphasized: "Which — I love listening to my grandkids, don't get me wrong — however you gave [Khloé] so much [expletive] for checking in with her kids." See a video of all of the Kardashian grandkids below.

Kim in turn argued that it's different in her case, as her kids are all the way in China and reaching them is trickier because of it.

Again in her confessional, Khloé relented: "Well there's a difference. Kim talking to her daughter doesn't bother me," and calling back to what Kim said noted: "'She's out of the country.' Of course you should talk to your child!"

But still, she added: "But girl, don't forget what a [expletive] hypocrite you are," and joked: "You two-faced mother [expletive]."