The mixed fortunes of 1960s sitcom stars – from Bewitched to I Dream of Jeannie

Barbara Eden – I Dream of Jeannie

© Getty Images The show ran for five seasons

Everyone watched I Dream of Jeannie – and I mean everyone. I remember seeing reruns of it when I was 12, and falling in love with Barbara's portrayal of Jeannie, the bubbly and mischievous 2,000-year-old genie. I mean, who wouldn't? Viewers adored her for five whole seasons from 1965 to 1970, and Barbara loved them right back, later reflecting that she was "very lucky" to land the role.

The part immortalised her in the industry, and Barbara went on to appear in more than 25 films, 19 TV movies and five TV series. Her most recent role was in the 2019 Christmas flick My Adventures with Santa, playing Mrs. Claus. While her career soared, the blonde beauty's personal life was not exactly smooth sailing.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Her son tragically passed away in 2001

She married her first husband, Michael Ansara, in 1958, and the pair went on to welcome their son, Matthew, in 1965. They divorced in 1974, and she married Chicago Sun-Times exec Charles Fegert in 1977. They split just five years later, and she found her forever love with real estate developer Jon Eicholtz in 1991.

Tragedy struck in 2001 when her only son died of a heroin overdose, following years of substance abuse issues. "When Matthew was clean and sober, he was such a beautiful human being, inside and out," Barbara candidly told People in 2021. "Drugs are inexplicable. It's so frustrating.

"At first we didn't recognise the behaviour – the sleeping and the bouts of anger that would come up all of a sudden with this charming, darling boy. I was scared to death," she continued. "I didn't know what to do. He was too young to know he needed rehab or help. It's a wonder that he lived to be 35."

© Getty Images She has helped countless people in the years since

Barbara has never recovered from the devastating loss. "I don't think there's anything worse than to lose your child," she shared. "As a parent, I had a lot of guilt and anger, and following his death, I was always on the edge of tears. Even though he was 35, he was still my baby." And yet, she has turned her personal tragedy into advocacy, proving her altruistic heart.

"I began to speak with parents who were going through the same thing," she said. "I think parents should know that it's not a bad thing to be strict with your child. If you know what's going on, you have a chance to help. Ultimately, it's up to them, but there's hope." What an incredible woman, channelling her grief into a lifeline for others. To me, she's every bit as heroic as her on-screen characters.