‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden makes surprising comment on how she wants to be remembered

Legendary actress Barbara Eden recently revealed how she wants to be remembered by fans in the far future. The star of the hit TV series I Dream of Jeannie said she wants to be remembered for the way she made fans "laugh, made them happy, took them to another place," in an interview with People published on October 4 2025. "I have so many people that come up to me and tell me that they had an awful childhood and that the only thing that helped them out was to go in their room and pretend it was a bottle," she said, in a reference to her character Jeannie’s tiny home.

The 94-year-old went on to say that hearing about the show from fans always "makes me sad and happy at the same time." Barbara starred on the show as a 2000-year-old genie opposite Larry Hagman, who played astronaut Tony Nelson on the sitcom, which ran on NBC between 1965 and 1970. Barbara is now the only surviving member from the show.

She first got her lucky break on The Jimmy Carson Show before securing roles in I love Lucy and the Andy Griffin Show. Barbara was cast as Jeannie in 1965 until it was taken off the air in 1970. She has amassed millions of fans since its airing and has even written a memoir titled Jeannie Out of the Bottle as well as a children's book Barbara and the Djinn.

© BACKGRID Barbara Eden, the beloved star of "I Dream of Jeannie", was spotted looking youthful in red on her 94th birthday

Barbara recently wowed fans with her ageless appearance as she celebrated her 94th birthday in August 2025. The '60s TV sitcom star was seen out and about in Studio City looking incredibly youthful in a red patterned skirt with a bright red top. She was seen leaving a hair salon while carrying a birthday card.

© Getty Images Barbara Eden is best known for her starring role of 'Jeannie' in the TV sitcom 'I Dream of Jeannie'

In an interview with People, the blonde beauty shared her secret to longevity. "All through the years, I've noticed that many people don't realize what a joy it is and what a gift it is to be able to work in an arena that you really love," she said.

© Getty Images Barbara in the 1960s

"So many people have to work in jobs they hate, and they have to do it just for sustenance, but aren't we lucky when we can study for something, enjoy it and know that other people enjoy it? I think that's a gift that life gives us, if we are willing to work for it," she added.

She also explained to Fox News that she's swapped cardio for weight training to keep herself fit and healthy. "I used to work out all the time. I used to do spinning classes and then do weights with a trainer," she said.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Barbara Eden on Good Morning America

"When Covid hit, that ended my heavy workouts. Now I have a stationary bicycle and I lift five pounds. I use very lightweight weights, but they're good for your bones."