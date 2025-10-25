Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's net worths – and staggering Strictly salaries they're saying goodbye to

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be returning to Strictly Come Dancing for the first time since they jointly confirmed that they would be leaving the show at the end of the current series. The stars have been part of the heart of the show for over two decades, with Tess being present since the first episode, while Claudia started her time on the show by presenting sister show It Takes Two, before eventually graduating to the main show. During their time on the show, the pair have seen 324 contestants compete for Glitterball glory, while also picking up a hefty salary. Here's all you need to know about their net worths…

Tess Daly's net worth

With an extensive career in television, modelling and designing, Tess is believed to be worth £4 million, according to figures from KnowNetWorth.com. The 56-year-old started her professional career as a model in Serious and Violence of Summer (Love's Taking Over), music videos for Duran Duran. At a similar time, she also became the face of lingerie brand, La Senza.

In the early 00s, Tess started branching out into television presenting after interviewing celebrities at red carpet events. The star hosted shows including Get Your Kit Off, Singled Out and Britain's Brainiest Kid, before she landed her role on Strictly Come Dancing in 2004. Tess was originally the show's co-presenter, with legendary presenter Sir Bruce Forsyth handling the main show. Following Sir Bruce's retirement from the show in 2013, Tess became the show's main host alongside Claudia.

Alongside Strictly, Tess has acted as a presenter on other shows, hosting Children In Need between 2008 and 2019. She also co-presented the Royal Variety Performance in 2008, and a year after Sir Bruce's death in 2017, she presented Sir Bruce: A Celebration. Although her husband, Vernon Kay, is also a presenter, the couple have only worked together once. Between 2006 and 2007, they hosted Just the Two of Us, where amateur singers teamed up with professionals to perform duets, with one pair eliminated each episode.

More recently, Tess has been focusing on fashion, and alongside swimwear model Gayle Lawton, she is a co-founder of swimwear brand, Naia Beach. Speaking to HELLO! in 2022, the presenter revealed that it was holidays in the south of France that helped to inspire her brand. "It was there, while shopping for swimwear – and not being able to find anything that we would feel confident actually wearing on the beach – that the idea for designing our own swimwear range was born," she told us.

Claudia Winkleman's net worth

Claudia is one of the biggest faces on television at the moment whether it's thanks to her roles on Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors, and it's estimated that the star has an incredible net worth of £9 million. The star's income will be supplemented thanks to her roles on The Piano, her BBC Radio 2 show and her brand deal with Head and Shoulders.

Claudia started her career on shows like L!VE TV and This Morning, while also working as a co-presenter on Holiday. Ahead of appearing on Strictly, she also hosted news entertainment show, Liquid News, alongside shows like God's Gift, Talking Telephone Numbers and The House of Tiny Tearaways. During her time in showbusiness, Claudia has worked with the likes of Phillip Schofield and Davina McCall.

Away from Strictly, Claudia has also served as a presenter on other reality competitions, including the first four series of The Great British Sewing Bee and Britain's Best Home Cook, the latter of which she presented alongside Dame Mary Berry. One of her biggest breaks has been The Traitors, which has catapulted her to a new stardom thanks not only to the show's popularity, but Claudia's quips and iconic wardrobe.

Strictly Come Dancing salaries

Fronting one of the BBC's biggest shows, Tess and Claudia are believed to be making quite a pretty penny from Strictly. It's believed that the pair earn up to £150,000 a year for presenting the dancing competition, although other reports have speculated that the number is anywhere between £350,000 and £399,999.