Shetland casts Line of Duty star as it drops trailer for tenth season – watch

Shetland will be returning to our screens on 5 November, and ahead of the new season, the BBC have dropped a gripping trailer for the show, while also revealing further casting details for the series. The six-part series will see DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) and DI Tosh McIntosh (Alison O'Donnell) heading to a remote village to investigate the murder of an elderly woman. The trailer promises plenty of twists and turns with the detectives being accused of looking for a "scapegoat" alongside a fiery explosion. Might there be more deaths before the series ends?

Shetland season 10's synopsis

The synopsis for the series teases an emotional link for one of our detectives. It reads: "In the isolated hamlet of Lunniswick, the body of the retired social worker Eadie Tulloch has been out in the elements for a number of days. Suspecting the residents are holding back about their relationships with Eadie, Calder and Tosh begin to unravel a complicated web of lies. Worse still, there's a personal link to the case for one of the team, testing loyalty to the limits."

Who will star in Shetland season 10?

Our favourite detectives Ruth Calder and Tosh McIntosh, played by Ashley Jenson and Alison O'Donnell, will be back as they investigate the grisly murder. Other returning characters include Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson, Lewis Howden as Sgt Billy McCabe, Steven Miller as Rev Alan Calder, Anne Kidd as pathologist Cora McLean, Conor McCarry as PC Alex Grant, Angus Miller as Donnie and Eubha Akilade as PC Lorna Burns. Also joining the regular cast is Amandaland star Samuel Anderson as new Procurator Fiscal Matt Blake.

There is also a host of guest stars in the new series, including Line of Duty star Niall MacGregor, who will be playing Tom Jameson. Also in the guest cast are Clive Russell (Sandman), Ellie Haddington (Motherland), Louise Brealey (Sherlock), Leigh Biagi (The Lost King), Greg McHugh (Fresh Meat) and Frances Gray (Vera).

Rounding out the cast are Stephen McMillan (Boiling Point), Stuart Townsend (The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen), Saskia Ashdown (The Rig), Gabriel Akuwudike (Screw), Joanne Thomson (Outlander), Choe-Ann Tylor (Granite Harbour), Adam Rhazali (Copper) and Maria MacDonell (The House Was Not Hungry Then).