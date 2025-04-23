Shetland fans will love Douglas Henshall's three-part detective thriller – and it just landed on Netflix

Calling all Shetland fans! Douglas Henshall stars in ITV's gripping 2015 detective thriller, Black Work – and it just landed on Netflix.

Sheridan Smith leads the three-part series as Leeds police constable Jo Gillespie, whose world falls apart after her husband, undercover officer Ryan, is murdered. After an investigation into his death brings secrets to the surface, Jo starts her own search for the killer, putting herself in danger in the process. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the show.

© Stuart Wood/Shutterstock What is Black Work about? The series follows Leeds-based police officer Jo Gillespie, whose world is turned upside down when her husband, undercover police officer Ryan, is mysteriously killed. With daughter Melly and stepson Hal under her care, Jo attempts to persevere through her grief and uncover the truth behind Ryan's death. As senior officers DCI Will Hepburn and Chief Constable Carolyn Jarecki lead the investigation, secrets are uncovered and Jo begins to doubt whether she can trust her police family. With the help of a close friend and colleague, D.C Jack Clark, Jo embarks on her own investigation.

© Des Willie/Shutterstock The cast and characters explained Sheridan Smith leads the cast as Jo Gillespie, a young PC with a bright future ahead of her, while Vera star Kenny Doughty plays her husband, DS Ryan Gillespie, who is working deep undercover when he's murdered. Matthew McNulty (Deadwater Fell, The Rising) plays Jo's friend and colleague, DC Jack Clark, who feels conflicted when he's assigned to the investigation into Ryan's death. Meanwhile, Shetland star Douglas Henshall plays Detective Chief Superintendent Will Hepburn, the senior officer leading the case in which Ryan was working undercover. Rounding out the main cast are Geraldine James (Dope Girls, This Town) as Chief Constable Carolyn Jarecki, Andrew Knott (Gavin & Stacey, Protection) as DS Lee Miekel and Ace Bhatti (Protection, The Stranger) as DCI Jahan Kapoor.

© Netflix / ITV What have viewers said about the show? The series received positive reviews from viewers, with one person writing on social media: "Came across a very good three-part thriller on @netflix. Was on @ITV. #BlackWork with Sheridan Smith, Geraldine James and Douglas Henshall. Thoroughly enjoyable!" A second viewer penned in 2020: "Sheridansmith1 @itv #blackwork absolutely fantastic, well written, produced, directed and all the actors smashed it!" while another agreed, adding: "Really enjoying #blackwork @ITV @Sheridansmith1 outstanding as always."

© Stuart Wood/Shutterstock How to watch Black Work The series is available to watch on Netflix and ITVX.