Shetland's Douglas Henshall to star alongside Martin Compston in 'gripping' 6-part revenge thriller

Paramount+ has announced the star-studded cast of its upcoming six-part thriller series, The Revenge Club, starring Line of Duty's Martin Compston, Slow Horses actress Aimée-Ffion Edwards and Shetland's Douglas Henshall.

The upcoming series, which is based on the upcoming debut novel The Othello Club by J.D. Pennington, is billed as a "darkly witty and gripping thriller" about a group of six divorcees whose desire for revenge turns deadly.

As production gets underway, find out all you need to know about the show.

What is The Revenge Club about?

According to the official synopsis, the series follows six strangers who are brought together by a divorce support group, each reeling from betrayal and heartbreak, who quickly transform from therapy-seeking victims into architects of exquisite retribution.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Martin Compston leads the cast as Calum

It continues: "With little in common beyond their pain, they form an unlikely bond, and a pact that will change their lives forever. What begins as a cathartic outlet quickly spirals into something far more dangerous, and as the group’s acts of revenge escalate from mischievous pranks to deadly 'accidents,' the line between justice and murder begins to blur. Rights were acquired from Rosie Gurtovoy at PFD."

Who stars in The Revenge Club?

Aimée-Ffion Edwards and Martin Compston lead the cast as Emily and Calum.

They're joined by BAFTA and Emmy winner Meera Syal (Goodness Gracious Me, The Kumars at No. 42) as Rita, Sharon Rooney (Barbie, Daddy Issues) as Rachel, Douglas Henshall (Shetland, Who Is Erin Carter?) as Steve, Chaneil Kular (Sex Education, Protection) as Tej and Amit Shah (Mr Bates vs. The Post Office, Happy Valley) as Malcolm.

Aimee-Ffion Edwards stars as Emily

Other cast members include Aoife Kennan (Vera, The Dumping Ground) and Rob Malone (The Witcher, Vikings) as Rosa and Leon - the two police officers investigating the murders - as well as Niamh Walsh (Smother, Jamestown), Wil Coban (The Boys in the Boat, Origin), Christina Bennington (Halo, The Game) and Eoin Duffy (The Dry, The Apprentice).

© Getty Douglas Henshall plays Steve

What to expect from the series

The thriller is created by Gabbie Asher (Sanctuary, The Tattooist of Auschwitz), who also serves as an executive producer alongside J.D. Pennington, with episodes written by Matt Jones (The Split) and Adam Usden (Lupin).

© David M. Benett, Getty Images Meera Syal plays Rita

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK, for Paramount+, teased the series as a "sharp, stylish and darkly funny thriller", with a "brilliant cast and an exceptional creative team".

He added: "We're thrilled to be part of this gripping project and to champion it as a standout addition to our expanding slate of bold, original UK content."