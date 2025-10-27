Netflix viewers are 'glued' to 4-part thriller with Line of Duty star

Netflix has added a gripping thriller to its endless list of crime shows, and it's currently climbing the Top Ten TV chart. The four-part thriller, Blindspot, originally aired on Channel 5 in 2023 and follows a woman named Hannah, who witnesses a traumatising attack while monitoring the CCTV on a rough estate. As she looks into the crime, Hannah begins to suspect that investigating police officer, Tony, might be corrupt. The series stars Beth Alsbury, Line of Duty's Kiran Landa, Sanditon's Crystal Clarke and documentarian Ross Kemp, who made his return to acting after almost 20 years in the role of Tony.

It's no wonder viewers are glued to Blindspot. Channel 5 and production company Clapperboard have a great track record when it comes to twist-filled, high-drama shows, and have released a number of addictive series over the last few years, from The Castaways and The Rumour to The Teacher and Love Rat. Plus, writer Rob Kinsman has a number of much-loved dramas on his CV, including The Good Ship Murder and Father Brown, so viewers are in for plenty of intrigue and tension.

© Channel 5 Ross Kemp stars in Blindspot

What is Blindspot about?

According to the official synopsis, Blindspot follows Hannah Quinn, "a disabled woman with a wry sense of humour, who works monitoring the CCTV on a rough estate". One day, Hannah witnesses a man she knows to be a violent criminal lead a young woman into a blind spot in the camera coverage. He emerges alone and when the police arrive, there is no sign of the woman.

The synopsis continues: "Hannah is convinced that she has been murdered, but her fears are dismissed by the apathetic, and possibly corrupt, policeman Tony in charge of the case. Hannah remains undeterred and will soon find her own life in danger as she fights to discover what really happened in the blind spot."

WATCH: Ross Kemp stars in Blindspot

Who stars in Blindspot?

Beth Alsbury leads the cast as Hannah, while BAFTA award-winning documentary maker Ross Kemp, also known for his roles in EastEnders and Emmerdale, plays Detective Tony Warden. Other cast members include Crystal Clarke (Sanditon, Black Mirror, Empire of Light), Sue Vincent (The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Waterloo Road, Alma’s Not Normal), Kiran Landa (Coronation Street, Line of Duty) and Michelle Bonnard (House of the Dragon, Unforgotten) in the roles of Amber, Dolly, Geri and Louisa respectively. Meanwhile, Haylie Jones (Stay Close, Wanderland), Milán Bartha (Moon Knight, Blade Runner 2049) and Lewis Conway (The Forgotten Battle, The Canterville Ghost) also star.

© Channel 5 Beth Alsbury also stars in the show

What have viewers and critics said about the show?

The show received mixed reviews from viewers following its release in 2023, with some criticising the drama's plot, while others praised the show's "many twist and turns". Taking to X after the thriller's arrival on Netflix, one person wrote: "Blind spot on Netflix is SOOOOOOOOOOOO freaking good! I'm glued right now," while another encouraged others to tune in, adding: "I'm watching a show on Netflix called Blind Spot. If you like crime or police shows watch it!!!"

Meanwhile, the series also received mixed reviews from critics, with The i Paper awarding the drama four stars and hailing Kemp's return to acting as "triumphant". Meanwhile, The Guardian described the series as a "plodding, cliche-ridden procedural" in its three-star review, while The Telegraph handed out two stars.

Blindspot is available to stream on Netflix now. Viewers can also stream the show on Channel 5.