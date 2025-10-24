Netflix viewers binge-watching 'fantastic' 10-part returning series

Netflix's smash hit romance comedy Nobody Wants This, created by actress and writer Erin Foster, returned to our screens with its highly anticipated second season on Thursday and viewers have wasted no time getting stuck into the new episodes. Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star as unlikely lovebirds Joanne and Noah, who, in season one fell for each other despite their wildly different lives, with Joanne an agnostic sex podcaster and Noah a religious leader hoping to become head rabbi.

Nobody Wants This, in my opinion, is one of the best rom-com series we've seen in recent years. The genre has been crying out for a genuinely brilliant, non-cheesy, heartstopping story, and Netflix's Los Angeles-set series is exactly that. Plus, it's inspired by creator Erin Foster's real-life romance with her husband, Simon Tikhman, which makes the show even more lovable. I devoured season one when it was released last year, and it's no wonder fans have already binge-watched all ten episodes of the epic new season. Bring on series three!

© Netflix Viewers are binge-watching the new season What have viewers said about Nobody Wants This? It's safe to say the new episodes have gone down well with fans, many of whom have already binge-watched season two. Taking to X, one person wrote: "I don't know what special sauce the writers of #nobodywantsthis have but man this show gets to me it has me hooked from second 1 to every single last second I just love it, I love the characters, I love the dynamics, just everything about it ahh!!" while another added: "#NobodyWantsThis binged S2! Fantastic writing /acting can't wait for S3!" A third viewer compared the new episodes to the first season, writing: "I just finished season 2 of #NobodyWantsThis honestly just as good as season 1 maybe even better!!" while another praised the ending, adding: "I just finished season two of #NobodyWantsThis. So good, epic ending, would love a third season in 2026!"

WATCH: The trailer for Nobody Wants This season 2

© Netflix Series two has been met with positive reviews What have critics said about season 2? The second season has been met with positive reviews from critics, with The Independent hailing the show as an "endlessly moreish romcom" in its three-star review, while The Guardian praised Kristen and Adam's "electric" chemistry and gave the series four stars. Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter said "a lot of the charm is diminished" in season two.

© SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX The series follows the unlikely romance between Joanne and Noah What is Nobody Wants This about? The series follows the unlikely romance between Joanne, an agnostic and outspoken podcaster, and Noah, a kindhearted rabbi. The full synopsis reads: "First comes love, then comes life. The last time we saw agnostic podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) and unconventional (hot) rabbi Noah (Adam Brody), their unmatched chemistry surprised everyone in their lives, including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe), his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) and sister-in-law Esther (Jackie Tohn), and even themselves. "Their spark proved stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they're back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together. But their differences still exist and can't be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them."

© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX Seth Rogen joined the cast of season two Who stars in Nobody Wants This season 2? Kristen Bell, known for her roles in The Good Place, Veronica Mars, Frozen, stars as Joanne, alongside Adam Brody (The O.C., Jennifer's Body, Ready or Not) as Noah. They're joined by Justine Lupe (Succession, Mr. Mercedes) as Morgan, Timothy Simons (Veep, The Handmaid's Tale) as Sasha, Jackie Tohn (GLOW, Best Leftovers Ever!) as Esther and Sherry Cola (Good Trouble, Joy Ride) as Ashley. New additions to the cast include Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl, The Weekend Away) as Abby and Seth Rogen (The Studio) as Rabbi Neil.

Seasons one and two of Nobody Wants This are available to stream on Netflix now.