Nobody Wants This Season 2: filming locations and meet the new cast — including Adam Brody’s wife

Nobody Wants This is a series that stole the hearts of many Netflix viewers – myself included – when it first hit the streamer in September 2024. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve binge-watched the witty rom-com, which charts the budding romance between agnostic sex podcaster Joanne and newly single rabbi Noah (who just so happens to be every millennial woman’s dream man). With the hotly anticipated second season dropping on 23 October, here’s everything you need to know about the show – including the cast, filming locations and where we left those brilliant characters at the end of season one.

© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX Meet the cast of Nobody Wants This The show's enduring charm is largely thanks to its stellar ensemble, so fans will be thrilled to see the return of Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as lovebirds Joanne and Noah. They're joined once again by Justine Lupe as Joanne's sister Morgan, Timothy Simons as Noah’s brother Sasha, and Jackie Tohn as Sasha's wife Esther.



© STEFANIA ROSINI/NETFLIX Playing Joanne's parents are Michael Hitchcock (Henry) and Stephanie Faracy (Lynn), while Noah's are portrayed by Paul Ben-Victor (Ilan) and Tovah Feldshuh as "our girl" Bina.



© WireImage Meanwhile, Sherry Cola appears as Joanne and Morgan's podcast manager Ashley, while Emily Arlook plays Noah's ex, Rebecca. Rounding out the cast are Shiloh Bearman as Sasha and Esther's daughter Miriam, and D'Arcy Carden as Joanne's friend Ryann.

© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX Who is joining the cast for season 2? An exciting new addition is Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl), who – fun fact – is married to Adam Brody in real life. She plays Abby, Joanne's old school nemesis and a self-proclaimed mommy influencer.



© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX Another big name joining the fun is Seth Rogen (The Studio), whose role is still under wraps – though we can safely expect a hilarious, trademark performance.

© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX Other newcomers include Kate Berlant (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), Arian Moayed (Succession), and Alex Karpovsky (Girls).

Nobody Wants This filming locations, revealed

The show is set – and almost entirely filmed – in Los Angeles. Creator Erin Foster had a few locations in mind when writing the scripts, but she ultimately let location manager Derek Alvarado take the lead. Speaking to parenting website Scary Mommy, Derek said: "We were up and down Vermont and Hillhurst quite a lot," noting that the series was filmed entirely on location. Here are some of the real-life LA spots fans might recognise – or want to add to their travel list…

Mirate – This is a Mexican restaurant that bookends the series, first appearing when Joanne leaves a disastrous first date in episode one, while later serving as a brunch backdrop for Joanne and her friends in the final episode.

De Buena Planta – This restaurant was used for one of my favourite scenes, which showed Noah and Joanne sharing their first drink together (joined awkwardly by their siblings, Sasha and Morgan).

Pilates Eagle Rock – Because what millennial show would be complete without a Pilates scene? This is where Joanne hilariously tries to stalk Rebecca in episode four.

Iguana Vintage Clothing – In episode six, we see Joanne, Morgan and their podcast manager Ashley chatting in a vintage shop, which is located north west of the city.

The Pleasure Chest – This West Hollywood adult shop is the home of one of the most comedic and memorable scenes, where a hesitant Joanne takes Noah on the hunt for a certain item for her podcast…

3rd Base LA – In episode seven, Joanne tries to infiltrate the WAGS (the partners of Noah's friends and Matzah Ballers teammates). After a basketball game, the cast are seen enjoying a tipple at 3rd Base LA, a sports bar near Hollywood Hills.

The Village – Another bar featured in the show is The Village, where Rebecca covertly reads Where the Crawdads Sing while an unsuspecting Morgan recognises her.

City Spa – Prompted by his wife to push for a promotion, Sasha is seen lobbying his father at a "shvitz" (a yiddish word for "sweat") in episode six. The real-life location is at City Spa, near the LA Country Museum of Art. "When we were filming in that sauna, even though we turned the sauna off two days before and put an air conditioning unit in there, it was still about 105 degrees while we were filming there… it was brutal," Derek told Scary Mommy.

Mama Shelter – This trendy rooftop bar is where Joanne introduces Noah to her friends in episode seven. The real bar, once an influencer hotspot, sadly closed in February.

Harold A. Henry Park – In the final episode, Noah and Joanne walk through a picturesque park, eating bagels and looking as happy as ever (before it all comes crashing down later in the episode). The real-life location is Harold A. Henry Park, located in Mid-Wilshire.

© Netflix What happened at the end of season one? Episode ten of Nobody Wants This is an emotional rollercoaster, so lock in while I catch you up to speed. The episode begins with Joanne faking a cold to avoid Miriam's bat mitzvah, anxious about spending more time with Noah's family. Meanwhile, Sasha confides in Morgan that Rebecca knew who she was all along, sparking the sisters to make up. Encouraged by Morgan, Joanne decides to attend the bat mitzvah after all. There, Noah tells his father about his new job, while Esther discovers Sasha and Morgan have been secretly talking. When she gets to the bat mitzvah, Joanne tells Noah she's ready to convert, but a later conversation with Rebecca makes her realise what that commitment truly means. Heading up to the rooftop, an emotional Joanne tells Noah that she can't convert, explaining he can't have both her and his new job. Parting ways, Joanne leaves – but Noah runs after her. "So how does this work?" asks Joanne. "Well, you were right," Noah replies, "I can't have both." And then he kisses her.

© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX What to expect for Nobody Wants This season 2 Season two is set to chart how the couple will actually begin to merge their lives together after that big romantic gesture of the finale episode. According to Netflix's Tudum, the new instalment sees them "deep in the honeymoon phase" while simultaneously trying to figure out how to blend their families and friends into one harmonious unit. Will they make it? Or will they realise once and for all that they can't have both? Tune in to Netflix from 23 October to find out!



© Netflix Nobody Wants This Rotten Tomatoes score The first season was such a hit with viewers, it currently boasts a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In its five-star review, The Guardian wrote: "This will-they-won't-they between a rabbi and a sex podcaster is as funny, sweet, scabrous and romantic as comedy gets. Everybody will want this…" while Empire penned: "Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's authentic chemistry, a funny and moving script, and its ability to deliver memorable romantic moments make Nobody Wants This a thoroughly entertaining way to spend a weekend." The Globe and Mail added: "The steamy streaming romcom that everybody has been wanting for years – or at least everybody who watched and swooned while watching the second season of Fleabag."

All 10 episodes of Nobody Wants This will drop on 23 October.