Netflix's 'gripping' 6-part crime drama is your next TV binge

Netflix's upcoming new crime drama, The Asset, is arriving on our TV screens very soon – and it could just be your next binge-watch. The "action-driven" Danish-language series follows an undercover female agent as she attempts to infiltrate a brutal criminal empire by secretly befriending the crime boss's wife. The Asset, originally titled Legenden in Danish, sounds like a must-watch for spy thriller fans, and with the show launching on 27 October, it could be the perfect Halloween weekend binge.

Netflix has a brilliant line-up of international shows on offer, from the global phenomenon Squid Game, a South Korean dystopian survival thriller, to the Italian period drama, The Leopard, and the robbery thriller Money Heist. With loads of genres to choose from, there's something for everyone. But if you're a fan of character-driven thrillers, then The Asset could just be for you. The show promises to put its characters, their development and relationships at the very heart of the drama, so viewers will undoubtedly become emotionally invested in the story. Find out more about the series below.

© Courtesy of Netflix Clara Dessau stars as Agent Tea in The Asset

What is The Asset about?

The story follows intelligence agent Tea, an aspiring police cadet who is tasked with going undercover to infiltrate a brutal criminal empire. The full synopsis reads: "The aspiring police cadet, Tea, goes undercover as a jeweller to infiltrate a brutal criminal environment that has eluded the grasp of the intelligence service for some time. Adopting a completely new identity, she must befriend the criminal mastermind's wife, Ashley, to gather crucial intelligence. As Tea gets closer to Ashley and witnesses the grim reality of her life under her husband's control and within his criminal cobweb, doubts emerge about where her loyalty truly lies."

© Courtesy of Netflix The series arrives on Netflix on October 27

Who stars in The Asset?

The series features a cast of Danish talent, led by Clara Dessau as Agent Tea. She's joined by Maria Cordsen, Afshin Firouzi, Nicolas Bro, Soheil Bavi, Arian Kashef and Lara Ly Melic Skovgaard.

WATCH: The trailer for The Asset

What have viewers said about the show?

It's safe to say that viewers are counting down the days until the show's release. Reacting to the trailer, one person wrote: "Looks like it'll be pretty intense. I'm definitely interested," while a second viewer said they'd be adding the show to their watchlist. Meanwhile, a third viewer penned: "Definitely going to check it out."

© Courtesy of Netflix The story follows an undercover female agent as she infiltrates a brutal criminal empire

How to watch The Asset

Thankfully, viewers don't have long to wait until the show lands on their TV screens. The Asset will launch globally on Netflix on October 27.