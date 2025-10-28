Remembering Prunella Scales' iconic career moments through the years in pictures

© Radio Times via Getty Images

1. Love letters

One of the traits which first made Prunella fall in love with Timothy West was his letter writing: ''He writes lovely letters. Marvellous letters. And when we were first together, that was one of the things that fascinated me about him.'' Timothy said they would write to each other in the early stages of their relationship, sometimes two or three times a day.

2. Christening a cruise

In 2005, Prunella named a luxury P&O cruise ship, Artemis, and became its godmother.

3. Cambridge worthy

When Prunella was accepted into Bristol Old Vic Theatre School to pursue her love of acting, her headmistress wrote to the director of the school and said: ''Are you sure this girl should be an actress? We wanted her to try for Cambridge.'' Luckily, the director didn’t change his mind!

4. Spoken word

As an established actress, Prunella spoke passionately about her love of the spoken word and once revealed she even encouraged schoolchildren to read Pride and Prejudice aloud: ''The text came alive, and you saw an irony in the writing that you simply couldn’t see on the page.''

5. Dotty's days at Tesco

One of Prunella's acting roles was as the character Dotty in a series of adverts for the supermarket chain Tesco from 1995 to 2004. Dotty was a demanding, eccentric character who always put Tesco store initiatives to the test, and her daughter Kate was played by Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous).