Prunella Scales' final public appearance before death at 93

Prunella Scales passed away on Monday at the age of 93. Her grieving children issued a statement reading: "Our darling mother Prunella Scales died peacefully at home in London yesterday. She was 93. Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home. She was watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died. Pru was married to Timothy West for 61 years. He died in November 2024.

"She is survived by two sons and one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. We would like to thank all those who gave Pru such wonderful care at the end of her life: her last days were comfortable, contented and surrounded by love."

The actress had an illustrious career, with most fans remembering her as the long-suffering Sybil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers. The late star also appeared in Great Canal Journeys, Midsomer Murders, Silent Witness and A Question of Attribution, in which she played the late Queen. However, Prunella also had a successful one-woman show, An Evening with Queen Victoria, in which she played the former monarch, appearing over 400 times in the role over 30 years.

It was for the role that the late actress made her final public appearance. In September 2024, she appeared alongside Grace Darling and Sara Crowe in a production of Queen, in which Prunella held a voiceover role. The original play was based on Queen Victoria's diaries and letters and tells the story of her life and reign, including her personal relationships and 63 years on the throne.

WATCH: See Prunella Scales and Timothy West on-screen together

In the image, Prunella was seen posing on a red armchair wearing a baby pink blouse and a pink top, alongside a pair of black trousers. Grace stood on her left and Sara stood on her right. Prunella also wore a rimmed hat for her outing and was seen smiling and laughing with Grace and Sara.

© Alamy Stock Photo Prunella's final public appearance was in September 2024

Meeting with royalty

In May 2024, she was also seen making an appearance alongside her late husband, Timothy West, as they attended an event honouring the literary history of Rye, East Sussex. Literary giants have been drawn to the town for centuries, with the likes of Henry James, E. F. Benson and Joseph Conrad calling the town home, while W. H. Auden and Virginia Woolf were known to visit the area.

© Edwards/WPA Pool/Shutterstock Prunella met Queen Camilla with her husband, before his death in November 2025

In this appearance, the Fawlty Towers actress was seen meeting with Queen Camilla, who wore a peacock-patterned dress. Prunella was seen holding hands with the royal, and she looked spectacular in a green jacket and a blue dress, as well as an eye-catching green necklace. Timothy, meanwhile, looked very dapper in a blue suit and white shirt.

Relationship with late husband

Prunella and Timothy's romance more than stood the test of time. The actors got married in 1963 and resided in London with their two sons, Samuel and Joseph. Timothy was also a father to Juliet from a previous marriage. The couple remained together until Timothy's death at the age of 90 in November 2024.

Reflecting on the longevity of their love, Prunella told The Times in 2024: "I think I'm a very lucky lady. I'm married to a very interesting person and I love him very much and I'm interested in him. So it's not a problem. If I had an unhappy marriage and was married to somebody I didn't get on with, I'd be a different person."