Shetland star teases 'catastrophic' 6-part series as BBC show returns

Shetland is back next week, and the new episodes can't come soon enough, especially since Alison O'Donnell, who plays DI Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh teased plenty of excitement for viewers of the show. Speaking to the BBC ahead of the new episodes, the actress, who has been on the show since the first season, revealed that her character would be facing one of the hardest times in her life. "Secrets are not only uncovered in Lunniswick. There is a knock-on effect to the core police team and this will prove to be pretty catastrophic for Tosh," she explained.

"Her fundamental belief in police work, her trust in Billy [Lewis Howden] – one of her most beloved friends and colleagues – is shaken to the core and we see a side of her we've never seen before. She feels she is losing her religion, the foundation on which she has based her whole career, and the wheels really come off for her. It was really exciting for me to discover a new aspect to her after all these years."

The six-part series will also prove to be difficult for the other detectives, with many of their personal lives coming into the fold. Sergeant Billy McCabe ends up more involved in the case than first expected when it's revealed that the murder victim, Eadie Tulloch, had been a former mentor to the lawman. Alison teased: "To have that very special bond hanging in the balance is really hard for both of them. Tosh will find herself torn between loyalties and faced with an almost impossible choice."

It's not just Billy who ends up personally involved in the case, as Tosh's partner, DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen), develops romantic feelings for Eadie's son, Ed Tulloch, played by Stuart Townsend. Alison revealed that Tosh was "definitely concerned" about the pair's growing relationship, while Ashley added: "The two of them have a similar background and because of that there's a sort of understanding about strange, strained parental relationships so I think she feels Ed is a kindred spirit. This is something that Tosh sees and finds it all a little odd."

WATCH: See the trailer for the tenth series of Shetland

What else should fans expect from season 10?

Last week, the BBC released a gripping trailer for the show, which promises plenty of twists and turns with the detectives being accused of looking for a "scapegoat" alongside a fiery explosion. Might there be more deaths before the series ends?

"In the isolated hamlet of Lunniswick, the body of the retired social worker Eadie Tulloch has been out in the elements for a number of days," a synopsis reads. "Suspecting the residents are holding back about their relationships with Eadie, Calder and Tosh begin to unravel a complicated web of lies. Worse still, there's a personal link to the case for one of the team, testing loyalty to the limits."

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Silverprint Films/Robert Periera Hind Alison teased her character's bond with Billy might be challenged

As ever, Shetland will have an incredible guest cast with Line of Duty and Love Actually stars bringing to life new characters. Niall MacGregor, who played Richard Akers in the second series of the police procedural, will be playing Tom Jameson. Also in the guest cast are Clive Russell (Sandman), Ellie Haddington (Motherland), Louise Brealey (Sherlock), Leigh Biagi (The Lost King), Greg McHugh (Fresh Meat) and Frances Gray (Vera).

Rounding out the cast are Stephen McMillan (Boiling Point), Stuart Townsend (Love Actually), Saskia Ashdown (The Rig), Gabriel Akuwudike (Screw), Joanne Thomson (Outlander), Choe-Ann Tylor (Granite Harbour), Adam Rhazali (Copper) and Maria MacDonell (The House Was Not Hungry Then).