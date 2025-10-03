19 gripping psychological thrillers to stream now

True crime and psychological thrillers are continuing to dominate our watchlists – and while there's no shortage of dramas and documentaries available on every streaming service, it can almost feel difficult to know where to begin.

With the release of Netflix’s latest anthology series Monster: The Ed Gein Story today, starring Charlie Hunnam, what better time to unpack some of the most compelling titles out there that you can binge afterwards? Here are 19 of our favourite psychological thriller series that are currently available for streaming…

© Photo: ITV David Tennant stars as Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen in "Des" Des (2020) Stream: ITVX, Disney Plus

David Tennant stars as real-life Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen in this gripping three-part miniseries. The added layer of seeing such a beloved actor perform the role brings an eerie authenticity to the show, capturing the quiet menace behind this notorious killer, who was dubbed “The Kindly Killer” due to his seemingly polite nature. Despite Dennis confessing, the case proves anything but straightforward…

© Apple TV Paul Walter Hauser as Jimmy Keene in "Black Bird" Black Bird (2022) Stream: Apple TV Black Bird stars Taron Egerton as James “Jimmy” Keene, a convicted drug dealer offered a chance at freedom – if he can coax a confession out of suspected serial killer Larry Hall. Paul Walter Hauser delivers a chilling and nuanced performance as Hall, a soft-spoken man initially brushed off as harmless. It’s a deeply unsettling watch that you can’t quite believe is a true story – and if you’d like to read the true story, the miniseries is based on James’ 2010 autobiographical novel.

© Netflix Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford and Holt McCallany as Bill Tench in "Mindhunter" Mindhunter (2017) Stream: Netflix Jonathan Groff left Broadway’s Hamilton for something quite different. Mindhunter follows FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench, as they pioneer criminal profiling in the ‘70s by interviewing some of America’s most notorious serial killers. Based on real events, the series blends meticulous period detail with chilling psychological insight, showing the personal toll this work takes on the agents, played by Jonathan and actor Holt McCallany. Fair warning: this show was cancelled after two seasons, so be prepared to be left wanting more.

© CBS via Getty Images Michael C. Hall as the titular vigilante killer in season one of "Dexter" Dexter (2006) Stream: Channel 5, Paramount, Netflix If you’re not familiar with Dexter and its spin-offs, the original series centers on Dexter Morgan, a Miami-based forensic blood spatter analyst who moonlights as a vigilante serial killer targeting those who’ve escaped justice. Audiences grapple with the moral quandary of Dexter’s double life, and Michael C. Hall delivers an impeccable performance as the titular character. It’s popular for a reason, and after you binge all eight seasons, a prequel and two sequels await.



© Alamy Stock Photo,Pictorial Press Ltd Amy Adams as journalist Camille Preaker in "Sharp Objects" Sharp Objects (2018) Based on the novel by veteran mystery writer Gillian Flynn, author of Gone Girl, this Amy Adams-led miniseries follows troubled journalist Camille Preaker as she returns to her small hometown to report on the murder of two young girls. What begins as a crime story unfolds into a haunting exploration of trauma and memory, set against an eerie Southern Gothic atmosphere. It’s a slow-burning watch that will keep you guessing until the very last second.



© Photo: BBC Jenna Coleman as Marie-Andrée Leclerc and Tahar Rahim as Charles Sobhraj in "The Serpent" The Serpent (2021) Stream: Netflix The Serpent tells the true story of Charles Sobhraj, a French conman and killer who targeted young Western travellers along the “Hippie Trail” in 1970s Bangkok. Tahar Rahim stars as the killer alongside Jenna Coleman as his girlfriend and partner-in-crime, who use deception and charisma to evade justice across international borders – until a Dutch diplomat starts connecting the dots. The eight-part series weaves between timelines to reveal both the scope of his crimes and the dogged efforts of the investigators determined to stop him.

© Photo: Netflix Danica Ćurčić as investigator Naia Thulin in "The Chestnut Man" The Chestnut Man (2021) Stream: Netflix A gripping slice of Nordic noir, this Danish show opens with the discovery of a brutal murder of an entire family on a farm in Copenhagen – and beside the bodies, a small handmade chestnut figure. As detectives dig deeper, they discover a twisted connection to a long-cold case involving a missing child. This twisted, slow-building series boasts a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes and has been renewed for a second season, expected to drop in 2021.



© Netflix Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in season four of "You" You (2018) Stream: Netflix Hello, you…If you haven’t yet tuned into this popular Netflix thriller, which ended after five seasons earlier this year, consider this your sign to start. You follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a charming yet dangerously obsessive man who will go to terrifying lengths for love – or at least, his idea of it. Narrated by Joe’s unnerving inner monologue, and laden with sharp writing and addictive twists, the show puts viewers inside the killer’s head and will have you hooked (and begging his love interests to just please close their curtains).

© Justin Slee,ITV Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban and Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson in "The Long Shadow" The Long Shadow (2023) Stream: ITVX The Long Shadow is a meticulously crafted dramatisation of the hunt for the real-life serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper. Set in the ‘70s, this miniseries shifts the focus away from the killer and to the victims, their families, and the police officers whose lives were consumed by the five-year-long manhunt. Starring Mark Stobbart as the infamous killer and Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban, it’s a haunting and humane portrait of a dark chapter in British history.

© Photo: ITV Anna Friel as the titular detective in "Marcella" Marcella (2016) Stream: ITVX, Netflix This gritty 2016 drama series follows former detective Marcella Backland, who is pulled back to the force to investigate a series of chilling murders that bear striking similarities to an old case – just as her personal life begins to unravel. Plagued by blackouts and emotional instability, Marcella attempts to understand the mind of a serial killer while struggling to grasp her own. This is a suspenseful, twist-laden ride through the lens of a complex lead – and there are three seasons available to binge.

© Courtesy of Netflix Henry Lee Lucas (right) is the subject of "The Confession Killer" The Confession Killer (2019) Stream: Netflix The Confession Killer is a chilling docuseries that unpacks the bizarre case of Henry Lee Lucas, a drifter who confessed to hundreds of murders across the United States in the ‘80s. Once hailed as a breakthrough by law enforcement, the legitimacy of his confessions was soon brought into question – revealing deep flaws in the justice system. It’s an insightful take on the classic serial killer documentary, which weaves together both archival footage and interviews with investigators, journalists, and those affected by the false confessions

© Photo: Rex,Netflix "Night Stalker" chronicles the series of murders committed by Richard Ramirez Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (2021) Stream: Netflix This four-part true crime docuseries chronicles the terrifying spree of Richard Ramirez, one of America’s most infamous serial killers. Through chilling interviews with survivors and those who lived through his reign of terror in ‘80s Los Angeles, the series delves deep into the community’s fight to reclaim safety amid the shadows of a brutal predator. It’s an emotionally intense watch, but it expertly captures the reality and camaraderie of those behind the headlines.



© Photo: Netflix "Luther" stars Idris Elba as the sharp detective John Luther Luther (2010) Stream: BBC iPlayer A five-season crime thriller starring Idris Elba that you can stream for free? First aired in 2010, Luther centers on DCI John Luther, a brilliant but haunted detective whose obsession with catching killers often pushes him to the edge of morality. Ruth Wilson co-stars as Alice Morgan, an enigmatic woman whose twisted relationship with Luther blurs the line between ally and adversary. The popular series also has a film sequel, Luther: The Fallen Sun, which is also available to stream immediately after.



© Netflix This second "Crime Scene" documentary focuses on New York-based serial killer Richard Cottingham Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (2021) Stream: Netflix The second instalment in the Crime Scene documentary series, after The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, The Times Square Killer delves into the case of Richard Cottingham, who terrorised New York City in the ‘80s and preyed on vulnerable women both in the buzzing Manhattan hotspot and beyond. The series explores both the horrifying crimes he committed and the plethora of challenges law enforcement faced in bringing him to justice.



© WireImage Robson Green stars as Dr. Tony Hill in "Wire in the Blood" Wire in the Blood (2002) Stream: ITVX Set in a fictional West Yorkshire town, Wire in the Blood follows clinical psychologist Dr. Tony Hill as he assists the police in hunting down some of the most twisted serial killers across Northern England. Using his psychological insight to get inside the heads of those he’s pursuing, Tony’s unconventional methods often clash with his law enforcement peers, further propelling his deep obsession with justice. First released in 2002, there are six seasons of this compelling crime drama available to stream.

© Netflix,TNT Luke Evans as John Schuyler Moore and Dakota Fanning as Sara Howard in season one of "The Alienist" The Alienist (2018) Stream: U Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans lead the cast of this Victorian-era psychological drama, where a team of investigators from different paths team up to hunt a brutal serial killer targeting vulnerable boys. Set amidst the technological innovation of 1896 New York, at a time when the fields of clinical psychology and criminal profiling were changing, the trio relentlessly pursues the killer while risking social isolation. Based on a book series, the show came to a natural end after only two seasons – but you can stream the whole thing for free.



© Netflix "The Ripper" examines Peter Sutcliffe's crimes through interviews and archival footage The Ripper (2020) Stream: Netflix Another Yorkshire Ripper-focused watch, this documentary revisits the terrifying reign of Peter Sutcliffe through interviews, archival footage, and firsthand accounts, exposing the harrowing impacts of his crimes and the shortcomings of the police investigation. If you’d prefer a nonfiction watch that digs deep into the facts, The Ripper offers a sobering look at the infamous serial killer and the lasting effects on the victims’ communities.

© Getty Images Actress Katie McGrath stars in the show's first season Slasher (2016) Slasher is a fictional horror anthology series that follows a different masked serial killer every season, leaning into classic slasher cliches while keeping viewers hooked with plenty of suspense and unexpected turns. The show leans more into horror genre conventions, offering a more polished feel that sets it apart from more straightforward crime dramas. While there are five seasons of Slasher and a bonus standalone miniseries, only the first three are available on Netflix, while the rest are on horror streaming service Shudder.